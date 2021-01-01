पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रुपेश का कमरा बंद, अपार्टमेंट का CCTV ऑन:हर आने वाले को घूरती हैं 'तीसरी आंखें', फ्लैट नंबर-303 पूछिए तो आवाज आती है-यहां अब कोई नहीं रहता

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुसुम विलास अपार्टमेंट, जिसके फ्लैट नंबर 303 में रहते थे रुपेश। - Dainik Bhaskar
कुसुम विलास अपार्टमेंट, जिसके फ्लैट नंबर 303 में रहते थे रुपेश।

इंडिगो के स्टेशन हेड रुपेश सिंह हत्याकांड की गुत्थी सुलझ गई है, हत्यारा भी पुलिस की पकड़ में आ गया है, लेकिन कुसुम विला अपार्टमेंट में सन्नाटा कायम है। गेट पर गार्ड और फ्लैट के कोनों से घूरतीं तीसरी आंखों (CCTV कैमरे) के अलावा कोई नहीं दिखता। फ्लैट नंबर-303 में जाना हो तो आवाज आती है कि यहां अब कोई नहीं रहता। अभी रुपेश का कमरा बंद है, लेकिन पूरे अपार्टमेंट के कैमरे ऑन हैं। जब रुपेश का मर्डर हुआ था, तब यहां के कैमरे खराब पड़े थे। अपार्टमेंट में तैनात गार्ड ने बताया कि करीब 10 दिन पहले ये CCTV कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। अभी अपार्टमेंट के फ्रंट पर पांच कैमरे लगे हैं। निचले तल पर डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। अपार्टमेंट के सामने के पोल पर भी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं, जो पूरी गली पर नजर रखता है। कैमरों की मॉनिटरिंग ऊपर के तल्ले पर होती है। लोगों का कहना है कि जब रुपेश का मर्डर हुआ, उस समय कैमरे काम नहीं कर रहे थे। ये कैमरे उस समय काम करते तो हत्यारे को भी सोचना पड़ जाता।

अपार्टमेंट के कोनों पर लगे CCTV कैमरे।
अपार्टमेंट के कोनों पर लगे CCTV कैमरे।

अपार्टमेंट में कोई सोसाइटी भी नहीं
अपार्टमेंट में सोसाइटी भी नहीं है। यहां कोई सचिव और अध्यक्ष नहीं है, यह पूछे जाने पर गार्ड ने बताया कि ऐसा कुछ यहां नहीं है। गार्ड से यह पूछे जाने पर कि उसे हर माह पैसे कौन देता है गार्ड ने बताया कि हर माह पैसे जमीन मालिक ही देते हैं। अपार्टमेंट में उनका आठ-नौ फ्लैट है। आने-जाने वालों के लिए रिजस्टर रखा हुआ है, जिसमें लोग अपना नाम, पता, फोन नंबर लिखते हैं।

कहीं 'कुसुम विला' लिखा हुआ नहीं दिखता
अपार्टमेंट को चारों तरफ से देख जाईए, लेकिन कहीं कुसुम विला लिखा हुआ नहीं दिखता। यह शंकर पथ का अंतिम अपार्टमेंट है। अपार्टमेंट के तीसरे तल पर लिफ्ट से पहुंचने पर 303 नंबर फ्लैट है। लाल रंग के बोर्ड पर गोल्डन रंग से 303 लिखा है। उसके ऊपर शुभ-लाभ लिखा है। दीवार पर स्वास्तिक का चिह्न भी है। दरवाजे के बाहर स्टील का ग्रील लगा हुआ है। गार्ड ने बताया कि घटना के बाद से ही रुपेश के परिजन गांव चले गए। यहां कोई नहीं रहता है।

रुपेश का फ्लैट, जिसके गेट पर लगे शुभ-लाभ।
रुपेश का फ्लैट, जिसके गेट पर लगे शुभ-लाभ।

अब भी दहशत में पूरा अपार्टमेंट
अभी भी इसमें रहनेवाले सहमे हुए हैं। गार्ड से कुछ पूछने पर ऊपर के अपार्टमेंट की महिलाएं छिप कर देखने लगती हैं। सुनने की कोशिश करती हैं कि कौन आया है? तीसरे तल पर जहां रुपेश का फ्लैट है, वहां तक जाने से पहले गार्ड किसी को फोन कर पूछता है, फिर किसी से बात कर अनुमति ली जाती है। फोन पर बात कराता है। अगला व्यक्ति उधर से जब यह कंफर्म हो जाता है कि कोई पत्रकार आया है और रुपेश के फ्लैट 303 तक जाना चाहता है तो पहले कहा जाता है कि वहां कोई नहीं है, बंद है। लेकिन यह कहने पर कि फोटो लेकर आ जाएंगे सिर्फ, तब जाने की अनुमति मिलती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser