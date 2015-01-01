पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा बैठक:इंटर स्टेट बस टर्मिनल के पास 76 एकड़ जमीन पर बनेगा पटना मेट्रो, प्रक्रिया शुरू

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला भू-अर्जन कार्यालय की समीक्षा बैठक में दी गई जानकारी

पहाड़ी व रानीपुर मौजा में मेट्रो निर्माण के लिए 76 एकड़ जमीन की मांग नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग की ओर से की गई है। मंगलवार को जिला भू-अर्जन कार्यालय की समीक्षा के दौरान डीएम कुमार रवि व जिला भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि इंटर स्टेट बस टर्मिनल के पास पहाड़ी व रानीपुर मौजा में कुल 76 एकड़ जमीन की अधियाचना भू अर्जन के लिए की गई है। डीएम ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में जिला भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी पंकज पटेल, अपर समाहर्ता राजस्व राजीव श्रीवास्तव समेत सभी डीसीएलआर व सीओ मौजूद थे।

बख्तियारपुर-मोकामा एनएच में बाधा नहीं

बख्तियारपुर-मोकामा एनएच 31 के निर्माण की समीक्षा के क्रम में निर्देश दिया गया कि इस खंड में काम करने वाली एजेंसी की ओर से मिट्टी का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इस परियोजना के निर्माण के लिए खंड में पड़ने वाले बख्तियारपुर, बाढ़, अथमलगोला, पंडारक व मोकामा के अंचलाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया है कि कार्य करने वाली एजेंसी को किसी प्रकार की बाधा न होने दी जाए।

एनएच 83 से अतिक्रमण हटेंगे

पटना-गया-डोभी एनएच83 के निर्माण कार्य में बाधक बन रहे संरचनाओं को हटाने का कार्य किया जाएगा। पटना जिले में इस एनएच का 34 किलोमीटर का हिस्सा पड़ता है। इसमें से 33.6 किलोमीटर भाग एनएचएआई को उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। समीक्षा के क्रम में डीएम ने बचे 400 मीटर के भाग को भी एनएचएआई को उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में कार्य करने का निर्देश दिया। इस अंश में कुछ निर्माण सड़क निर्माण में बाधक बन रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें