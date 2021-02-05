पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सवालों के घेरे में पटना का SC/ST थाना:'कायस्थ' ने महादलित बन किया केस, जमानत के लिए खुद को राजपूत बताया; अब मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने

पटना28 मिनट पहले
मामले में एक अपील सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी की गई है। इस पर जल्द ही सुनवाई भी होने वाली है।
मामले में एक अपील सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी की गई है। इस पर जल्द ही सुनवाई भी होने वाली है।
  • SC/ST थाना में दर्ज होते हैं सिर्फ इस जाति से संबंधित लोगों के केस
  • पुलिस ने इस मामले में 'आउट ऑफ वे' जाकर की मदद

पटना के SC/ST थाने की एक ऐसी कार्यशैली सामने आई, जिसे जानने के बाद हर किसी के होश उड़ गए हैं। किसी खास को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए 'आउट ऑफ वे' जाकर मदद की गई है। SC/ST थाना में इस जाति से संबंधित लोगों के ही केस दर्ज किए जाते हैं। लेकिन कायस्थ जाति के एक व्यक्ति ने कानून का नाजायज फायदा उठाया। उसने SC/ST थाना में मारपीट करने और जाति सूचक गाली देने का गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत दर्ज कराई। थाने में दी शिकायत में उसने खुद की जाति 'पान स्वासी' (महादलित) बताई थी। पुलिस ने असलियत जानने की कोशिश किए बगैर उसकी भरपूर मदद की। उसकी शिकायत पर IPC की धाराओं के साथ ही SC/ST की धाराओं के तहत FIR नंबर 48/18 दर्ज किया था। इस केस में जांच कर कार्रवाई करने की जिम्मेवारी उस वक्त सब इंसपेक्टर बबन प्रसाद को दी गई थी। हालांकि बाद में इस केस के इंवेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर बदलते भी रहे।

शिकायत में खुद को बताया था महादलित
यह पूरा मामला 9 अक्टूबर 2018 का है। इस एफआईआर को दर्ज कराने वाले शख्स का नाम मनोज कुमार सिन्हा है। ये पटना के ही आशियाना-दीघा रोड में शास्त्रीनगर थाना के तहत राजमैत्री अपार्टमेंट के पीछे रहते हैं। मौर्या कॉम्प्लेक्स के मौर्या टावर में ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर शॉप नंबर 8 इनका है। SC/ST थाना के FIR नंबर 48/18 के कंप्लेन कॉपी में मनोज कुमार सिन्हा ने लिखा है कि मैं पान स्वासी (महादलित) अनुसूचित जाति का सदस्य हूं। इस केस में इन्होंने शिवपुरी के रहने वाले प्रभाकर कुंवर और उनके स्टाफ मोनू सिंह उर्फ अभिमन्यु पर जबरन शॉप नंबर 8 पर कब्जा करने, मारपीट करने और जाति सूचक गाली देने का गंभीर आरोप लगाया था। इस केस में मोनू सिंह को SC/ST थाना की पुलिस ने जनवरी 2019 में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। वो एक महीने तक जेल में रहा। जबकि प्रभाकर कुंवर को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए 6 से 7 बार उनके घर पर दबिश डाली गई।

थाना में FIR के लिए आवेदन में खुद को महादलित समुदाय का लिखा।
थाना में FIR के लिए आवेदन में खुद को महादलित समुदाय का लिखा।

जमानत के लिए पहले राजपूत बताया, फिर एफिडेविट में कायस्थ बना
इस प्रकरण की शुरुआत होती है साल 2012 से। जिस प्रभाकर कुंवर पर मनोज कुमार सिन्हा ने अपनी जाति बदलकर केस किया, उन्होंने इसके ऊपर पहले से फ्रॉड का केस 360/12 पटना के ही गांधी मैदान थाना में दर्ज करा रखा है। प्रभाकर कुंवर का आरोप था कि खुद को PRDA का इंजीनियर बता कर मनोज कुमार सिन्हा ने एक जमीन का सौदा किया था। वो जमीन PRDA की थी। फर्जी NOC दिखाकर उनसे 7 लाख रुपए मनोज कुमार सिन्हा ने ठग लिया था जो वापस मांगने पर देने से इनकार कर रहा था। इस केस में कोर्ट से जमानत लेने के लिए दिसंबर 2012 में ही बेल पिटिशन फाइल किया था जिसमें खुद को राजपूत जाति का बताया। साथ ही यह भी लिखा कि उनका नाम मनोज श्रीवास्तव नहीं है। फिर इसी केस में एंटीसिपेट्री बेल के लिए मई 2013 में मनोज कुमार सिन्हा ने कोर्ट में अप्लाई किया। इस बार जो एफिडेविट जमा किया गया था, उसमें खुद का नाम मनोज कुमार सिन्हा और कायस्थ कम्यूनिटी से होने की जानकारी दी थी। साथ में यह भी साफ किया कि मेन बेल पिटिशन में राजपूत गलती से लिखा गया था। इस शातिर ने पुलिस ही नहीं, बल्कि कोर्ट को भी गुमराह किया।

मनोज सिन्हा का बेल पिटीशन (ऊपर), नीचे कोर्ट में दिया एफिडेविट।
मनोज सिन्हा का बेल पिटीशन (ऊपर), नीचे कोर्ट में दिया एफिडेविट।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गया है मामला
प्रभाकर कुंवर के अनुसार मनोज कुमार सिन्हा ने नालंदा जिले के हिलास थाना में भी उनके ऊपर एक फर्जी केस कर दिया था। पुलिस ने अपनी जांच में उस केस को गलत पाया। इस पर वहां की पुलिस ने मनोज के ऊपर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया था। ठगे गए लाखों रुपए को वापस नहीं लौटाने और गांधी मैदान थाना में दर्ज किए गए केस से बचने के लिए वो बार-बार पैंतरे बदल रहा है। वह अपनी जाति भी बदल रहा है। SC/ST थाना में दर्ज केस पूरी तरह से फर्जी है। केस को क्वैश कराने के लिए पटना हाईकोर्ट में भी पिछले साल एक अर्जी दाखिल की गई थी। इस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने मनोज कुमार सिन्हा को अपनी जाति बताने को कहा है। इसके लिए उसे एक नोटिस भेजा गया है। लेकिन, कोर्ट की नोटिस का जवाब उसने अब तक नहीं दिया। उसका टारगेट है कि किसी तरह SC/ST थाना के जरिए मुझे गिरफ्तार करवा दे, ताकि यह मामला ही खत्म हो जाए। इसके बावजूद इस झूठे मुकदमे की शिकायत 'वीकर सेक्शन' के IG से की गई है। उनसे इस पूरे मामले की जांच कराने की अपील की गई है। महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि इस मामले में एक अपील सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी की गई है। इस पर जल्द ही सुनवाई भी होने वाली है।

मामले की जांच करवाएंगे सिटी एसपी सेंट्रल
SC/ST थाना के इस केस पर पटना के सिटी एसपी सेंट्रल विनय कुमार तिवारी से बात की गई। मामला जानने के बाद उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि पीड़ित पक्ष की तरफ से किसी प्रकार का आवेदन नहीं मिला है। अगर उनके तरफ से शिकायत आती है तो इस पूरे मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी। अगर उसमें मनोज कुमार सिन्हा दोषी पाए गए तो उनके ऊपर झूठा मुकदमा करने की वजह से कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उसके ऊपर एफआईआर दर्ज किया जाएगा।

