चलो आज काट देते हैं तुमको:सेंट कैरेंस से निकाले गए छात्र ने स्कूल के 9वीं के छात्र को उठाया, पुलिस को हुई जानकारी तो कॉल कर कहा- ऑटो से भेज रहे हैैं

पटना13 मिनट पहले
बीच में पीले दुपट्टे में राहुल की मां कर रही हैं उसके आने का इंतजार।
बीच में पीले दुपट्टे में राहुल की मां कर रही हैं उसके आने का इंतजार।

पटना के सेंट कैरेंस स्कूल में आठवीं में पढ़ने वाले एक बच्चे को उसके स्कूल के ही सीनियर लड़कों ने अगवा कर लिया। अगवा किए गए बच्चे का नाम राहुल वर्मा है। वह गोला रोड का रहने वाला है। उसे अगवा किए जाने का आरोप गायघाट इलाके में रहने वाले हर्ष नाम के लड़के पर लगा है। हर्ष को सेंट कैरेंस स्कूल से पहले निकाला जा चुका है। राहुल को हर्ष ने कुछ अन्य लड़कों के साथ मिलकर बाइक पर बैठाया था। उसे ऐसा करते राहुल की पड़ोस में रहने वाली एक महिला रेखा देवी ने देख भी लिया था। महिला ने राहुल की मां सुधा वर्मा को बताया कि उसे साथ में ले जाने वाले लड़के कह रहे थे - चलो...आज काट देते हैं तुमको। राहुल जाने से डर रहा था। फिर भी उसे जबरदस्ती उठाकर ले गए।

रेखा देवी के बताने के बाद राहुल के घर में हड़कंप मच गया। मां सुधा वर्मा ने पिता अपोलो वर्मा को जानकारी दी। फिर परिवार ने रूपसपुर थाना को बताया। पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी। उधर बात जब फैलनी शुरू हुई तो राहुल का एक दोस्त शांतनु भी सामने आया। उसने कहा कि राहुल की हर्ष से मारपीट हो चुकी है पहले। शांतनु ने ही अपने मोबाइल से हर्ष को कॉल भी किया। मामला पुलिस में गया देख, राहुल को अगवा करने वाले लड़के घबरा गए। हर्ष ने शांतनु से बात करते ही पुलिस को बताया कि वह राहुल को गाय घाट की और ले आया है। अब उसे वापस ऑटो में बैठाकर भेज रहा है।

रुपसपुर थाने में पहुंचा है मामला, अभी राहुल का परिवार भी यहीं है।

इस पूरे घटनाक्रम के बाद फिलहाल रुपसपुर थाना में ही राहुल के परिजन रुके हुए हैं। थाना की एक टीम सेंट कैरेंस स्कूल भी गई है, जो हर्ष के बारे में जानकारी निकालेगी। परिवार अभी थाना में ही है और राहुल के वापस लौटने का इंतजार कर रहा है।

