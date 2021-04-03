पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला BDO पर जानलेवा हमला:पटना में पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद का नामांकन रद्द किया था, चैंबर से निकलते ही बाल खींंचकर पीटा, सिर फोड़ा

पटना2 घंटे पहले
अस्पताल में इलाजरत घोसवरी की जख्मी BDO कामिनी कुमारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में इलाजरत घोसवरी की जख्मी BDO कामिनी कुमारी।
  • उनके ड्राइवर और गार्ड ने किसी तरह से बचाया, अस्पताल में भर्ती
  • हरकत में आई पुलिस हमलावरों की तलाश में कर रही छापेमारी

पटना जिले में गुरुवार शाम महिला BDO पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया है। उनके बाल खींचे गए और मारा गया। इस कदर मारा कि सिर फट गया। यह मामला पटना जिले के घोसवरी ब्लॉक का है। घायल महिला BDO का नाम कामिनी कुमारी है।

यह पूरा मामला पैक्स चुनाव से जुड़ा हुआ है। जानलेवा हमला की जानकारी मिलते ही लोकल थाना की पुलिस एक्टिव हुई। हमला करने वाले लोग कौन थे? उनकी पहचान कर उन्हें पकड़ने में जुट गई है। इसके लिए आसपास के इलाकों में छापेमारी की जा रही है। कामिनी कुमारी के ऊपर जानलेवा हमला उस वक्त हुआ, जब वो अपने चैंबर से बाहर निकलीं। चैंबर के बाहर करीब 20 लोग पहले से खड़े थे।

रद्द किया था दो लोगों का नामांकन

पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए घोसवरी ब्लॉक में तीन लोगों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया था। इसमें पहले से अध्यक्ष रहीं सविता कुमारी, दूसरे बलराम यादव और तीसरे व्यक्ति शामिल हैं। स्क्रूटनी में BDO ने सविता कुमारी के नामांकन को पास कर दिया, जबकि बलराम यादव और तीसरे शख्स के नामांकन को अयोग्य करार देते हुए रद्द कर दिया था। इस कारण बुधवार से काफी तनाव चल रहा था।

आरोप यह लग रहा था कि महिला BDO ने सविता कुमारी से प्रेरित हो कर उनके नामांकन को पास कर दिया और बाकी लोगों का नामांकन रद्द कर दिया। इनकी उम्मीदवारी खत्म हो गई। इस वजह से समर्थकों के अंदर काफी गुस्सा था। आरोप है कि नामांकन रद्द होने वाले उम्मीदवारों के समर्थकों ने ही महिला BDO के साथ मारपीट की। उनके साथ बदसलूकी भी की। गाली-गलौज किया।

गाड़ी के शीशे तोड़े

हमला करने वालों ने BDO की गाड़ी को भी निशाना बनाया था। उनकी गाड़ी के आगे-पीछे के शीशे फूटे हुए हैं। अब पुलिस एक-एक कर सभी को तलाश रही है। BDO कामिनी कुमारी को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। अस्पताल में उन्होंने कहा कि उनके ड्राइवर और गार्ड ने उन्हें बचा लिया। वे नहीं होते तो आज वह बच नहीं पाती।

