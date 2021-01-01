पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PMCH में नहीं मिल रहा ब्लड:ब्लड बैंक में ग्रुप मैचिंग कराने वाला 22 रुपए का किट नहीं, जरूरतमंद लौट रहे, खून के इंतजार में एक मौत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • बल्ड ग्रुप की क्रॉस मैचिंग के लिए जेल कार्ड की होती है जरूरत
  • दवा के बाजार में मात्र 22 रुपए में आता है यह जेल कार्ड

राज्य के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल PMCH के ब्लड बैंक में शनिवार को ब्लड की डिमांड नोट लेकर आए जरूरतमंद लौटा दिए गए। अस्पताल में भर्ती जरूरतमंद मरीजों को भी ब्लड बैंक से खून नहीं मिला। ब्लड बैंक में खून था भी और लोग डोनेशन के लिए भी तैयार थे, तब भी डिमांड पूरी नहीं हुई। भास्कर पड़ताल में सामने आया कि महज 22 रुपए का ग्रुप मैचिंग किट नहीं होने के कारण ब्लड बैंक ने सभी को लौटा दिया। इस बीच खून चढ़ाने की जरूरत वाले एक मरीज की मौत की भी सूचना आ गई।

ब्लड बैंक से खून नहीं, जिंदगी मिलती है

ब्लड बैंक से खून नहीं, जिंदगी मिलती है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में एक्सीडेंट के मामले अधिक आते हैं, इस कारण से खून मिलने से मरीजों की जान बच जाती है। एक भी दिन ब्लड बैंक बंद हो जाता है तो इमरजेंसी में खून के लिए हाहाकार मच जाता है। शनिवार को भी ऐसी ही स्थिति रही जिससे मरीजों की जान खून की आस में अटकी रही। PMCH ही ऐसा ब्लड बैंक है जो 24 घंटे काम करता है। यहां लावारिस मरीजों को भी खून आसानी से मिल जाता है। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विवेक विश्वास का कहना है कि PMCH में एक किट की वजह से खून नहीं मिले, यह बड़ा मामला है। इससे तो गरीब मरीजों की जान चली जाएगी। किट खत्म हो गया और प्रभारी को पता भी नहीं चला। अचानक से खून देना ही बंद कर दिया है। उनका कहना है कि पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज से ब्लड नहीं ऑक्सीजन मिलती है। इसके बंद होते ही गरीबों की जान पर खतरा है।

थैलीसीमिया के मरीजों पर बड़ी मार

जिन मरीजों का जुगाड़ था वह इधर-उधर से खून ले आए लेकिन जिनके पास पैसा नहीं था वह PMCH के भरोसे रहे। उन्हें खून नहीं मिल पाया। सबसे बड़ी मार थैलीसीमिया के मरीजों पर पड़ी है। प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों से आए मरीजों को खून नहीं मिल पाया है जिससे अब वह वापस घर भी नहीं जा सकते हैं। अस्पताल में ही उन्हें खून के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। ऐसे मरीजों की संख्या पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में काफी अधिक होती है।

समान ग्रुप भी हो तो भी ब्लड मैचिंग जरूरी

खून देने से पहले ग्रुप की मैचिंग का नियम है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में जेल कार्ड से जांच होती है। खून लेने और और देने में क्रॉस मैच की जरूरत पड़ती है। इसके लिए PMCH में जेल कार्ड से जांच होती है। जेल कार्ड से दो मिनट में ही मैचिंग हो जाती है और ब्लड डोनेट करने के साथ ब्ल्ड दे भी दिया जाता है।

BMSICL से आता है 22-22 रुपए का जेल कार्ड

BMSICL से ही जेल कार्ड की सप्लाई PMCH में होती है। जेल कार्ड की डिमांड भेजी गई है, बावजूद इसके ब्लड बैंक को यह उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जा सका है। भास्कर ने पड़ताल की और इस जेल कार्ड के बारे में पता किया तो दवा की मंडी में यह 22 रुपए में आता है। जब बाजार में यह 22 रुपए का है तो थोक में लेने पर इसका दाम और भी कम होता होगा। इसके बाद भी 22 रुपए के किट के चक्कर में ब्लड बैंक खून के जरूरतमंद मरीजों की जान से खेल रहा है।

रक्त के इंतजार में मर गया रक्सौल का गरीब

दुर्घटना में घायल मोतिहारी के रहने वाले 16 साल के हरि किशोर की मौत हो गई है। खून के लिए इसके परिजन काफी परेशान थे। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता भी लगे थे लेकिन खून की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई। घायल किशोर के लिए खून के इंतजाम में लगे साहिल का कहना है कि उन्हें सोशल मीडिया से पता चला कि PMCH में भर्ती मोतिहारी के हरि किशोर को खून की जरूरत है, उन्होंने काफी प्रयास किया लेकिन खून की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई। साहिल का कहना है कि शनिवार को इलाज के दौरान PMCH में हरि किशोर की मौत हो गई। मौत का कारण क्या था यह नहीं पता है, लेकिन खून नहीं मिल पाया।

खून के लिए दो दिनों से भटक रही महिला

एक महिला अपनी 4 साल की बच्ची के इलाज में को खून के लिए 24 घंटे से भटक रही है। शुक्रवार को सुबह 9 बजे उसने अपनी बेटी को भर्ती कराया था। डॉक्टरों ने खून की डिमांड की लेकिन ब्लड बैंक में खून नहीं होने के कारण काफी परेशानी हुई। महिला का कहना है कि वह काफी भटकी लेकिन उसे खून नहीं मिला। इस कारण से बच्ची अस्पताल में पड़ी है और मां ब्लड बैंक में जेल कार्ड आने के बाद खून मिलने का इंतजार कर रही है।

रोहतास से आई महिला को भी नहीं मिला ब्लड
रोहतास की रहने वाली एक महिला भी शनिवार को PMCH में खून के लिए भटकती रही लेकिन इंतजाम नहीं हो पाया। PMCH के ब्लड बैंक से उसे वापस कर दिया गया। महिला का कहना है कि वह बेटी का इलाज कराने पटना आई है, कोई पुरुष भी साथ नहीं है। ऐसे में वह कहां से ब्लड लाए कुछ समझ में नहीं आ रहा है। PMCH से उसे दूसरे ब्लड बैंक भेजा जा रहा है, लेकिन वह पटना में पूरी तरह से अनजान है।

एक दिन में 35 यूनिट से अधिक खून जाता है मरीजों को

एक दिन में पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के ब्लड बैंक से 35 से 50 यूनिट तक खून मरीजों को जाता है। शनिवार को सुबह से ही जेल कार्ड नहीं था जिसके कारण मरीजों को मदद नहीं मिल पाई। इतना ही नहीं किट के नहीं होने के कारण खून लिया भी नहीं जा सकता है।

ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी ने कहा- मंगवा रहे हैं किट

ब्लड बैंक के प्रभारी डॉ. विनोद का कहना है कि जेल कार्ड (किट) शनिवार की सुबह खत्म हो गया है जिससे खून न तो लिया जा सकता है और न ही दिया जा सकता है। ब्लड बैंक में जेल कार्ड की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। PMCH ब्लड बैंक के इंचार्ज का कहना है कि जेल कार्ड की व्यवस्था होते ही खून दिया जाने लगेगा।

