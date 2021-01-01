पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार की लड़कियों के लिए अच्छी खबर:पटना वीमेंस कॉलेज का इंटरप्रेन्योरशिप सेल महिलाओं को दिलाएगा रोजगार के अवसर

पटना38 मिनट पहले
पटना वीमेंस कॉलेज (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
पटना वीमेंस कॉलेज (फाइल फोटो)
  • उद्यमियों की बिजनेस आइडिया, मार्केटिंग और पैकेजिंग में करेगा मदद

पटना वीमेंस कॉलेज का इंटरप्रेन्योरशिप या इनोवेशन सेल कॉलेज की छात्राओं तक ही सीमित नहीं रहेगा। अब राज्यभर की छात्राओं और महिलाओं की बिजनेस आइडिया, मार्केटिंग और पैकेजिंग में यह सेल मदद करेगा। इसका इस साल विस्तार कर महिला उद्यमियों के लिए अवसर तलाशा जाएगा।

मदर वेरोनिका सेल के अंदर चलने वाले इस प्रोग्राम के काे-अाॅर्डिनेटर आलोक जॉन ने बताया कि छात्राएं अपने बिजनेस आइडिया को प्रेजेंट कर सकती हैं। आवेदन दे सकती हैं। इस साल हम ज्यादा से ज्यादा आवेदन की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। सीड फंडिंग के लिए कॉलेज पहल कर रहा है। प्राचार्य डॉ. सिस्टर मारिया रश्मि ने बताया कि इस साल प्रयास रहेगा कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा छात्राएं अपने आइडिया के साथ आएं और उनपर काम किया जाए।

नूर का आइडिया शॉर्टलिस्ट
कॉलेज की छात्रा नूर फातिमा का आइडिया भारत सरकार के आईआईसी ने शॉर्टलिस्ट किया है। उसके प्रोटोटाइप डेवलपमेंट पर काम चल रहा है। नूर ने वीमेन सेफ्टी पर एप बनाया है। कॉलेज ने सेल के लिए अलग सेंटर बनाया है, जहां छात्राएं आइडियाज पर काम कर सकें। नए सत्र से छात्राएं फायदा उठा पाएंगी।

वीमेन डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम में भाग लेने का अभी मौका
मदर वेरोनिका एक्सीलेंस सेंटर को भारत सरकार के डीएसटी ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम के तहत कॉलेज में तीन माह की ट्रेनिंग कराने का मौका मिला है। इसमें पटना वीमेंस कॉलेज फैकल्टी डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम ऑन इंटरप्रेन्योरशिप और वीमेन डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम ऑन इंटरप्रेन्योरशिप है। प्रतिभागियों को उद्यमिता से जुड़ी जानकारी दी जाएगी। फिलहाल फैकल्टी डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम जारी है। वीमेन डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी है। फरवरी में यह शुरू हाेगा। कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकती हैं।

