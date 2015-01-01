पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  People Are Busy All Day Shopping For The Material Of Worship In The Markets Adorned With Chhath Mahaparva

महापर्व का उल्लास:छठ महापर्व को लेकर सजे बाजारों में पूजा की सामग्री खरीदारी के लिए दिनभर जुटे रहे लोग

हाजीपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजा के लिए खरीदारी व बिक्री को ध्यान में रखकर व्यापारियों ने कई तरह के मौसमी फल मंगवाएं हैं

चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ पूजा की तैयारियों श्रद्धालु जुट गए हैं। बाजार में पूजन सामग्री की खरीदने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लगने लगी है। शहरी एवं ग्रामीण सड़क किनारे सूप, दौरा, डगरा एवं फल की दुकानें सज गई हैं। लोक आस्था के पर्व को मनाने के लिए कोई कोर कसर छोडऩा नहीं चाहता। कपड़ा बाजार में भी छठ पूजा को लेकर गुलजार हो रहा है। जानकारों की माने तो पर्व को लेकर इस वर्ष कपड़े का कारोबार सालाना 20 से 25 फीसद की दर से बढ़ने का अनुमान है। छठ महापर्व में खास कर बच्‍चों के कपड़े एवं व्रतियों के लिए सूती साड़ी और धोती की सर्वाधिक बिक्री होती है। जिले के विभिन्न बाजार में छठ पूजा के लिए सभी सामान उपलब्ध है। श्रद्धालुओं को पूजन सामग्री से लेकर मौसमी फलों की खरीदारी के लिए स्थाई और अस्थाई दुकानों पर सामग्री उपलब्ध है। धनतेरस, दीपावली, गोवर्धन पूजा गुजरने के बाद छठ महापर्व को लेकर बाजार की सरगर्मी बढ़ी हुई है।

खरीदारी करने वालों में पुरुषों की अपेक्षा महिलाओं की संख्या ज्यादा दिखी, पर्व को लेकर सभी में उल्लास का माहौल

पूजा स्पेशल ड्रेस की बढ़ी मांग , लाल व पीली साड़ी पहली पसंद

चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ पूजा को ध्यान में रखते हुए कपड़ा व्यापारियों ने परंपरागत लुक के कपड़े मंगवाए हैं। दुकानों के शो केस में सजे बच्चें एवं व्रतियों के लिए पूजा स्पेशल ड्रेस खासे आकर्षित कर रही है। छठ महापर्व पर व्रति और अन्य महिलाएं लाल-पीली साड़ी पहनना ज्यादा पसंद करती हैं। शहर के चर्चित कपड़ों के विक्रेता बंटी भाई ने बताया छठ को ध्यान में रखते हुए बच्चें, युवा एवं सभी उम्र की महिलाएं, लड़कियों के लिए एक से बढ़कर एक डिजाइन और कलर में रेडिमेड कपड़ों का सेट विशेष रूप से पूजा को ध्यान में रखकर मंगवाया गया है। इस वर्ष गर्म कपड़ों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग है। वही साड़ी और सूट विक्रेता नीलकमल के संचालक ने बताया कि हमने व्रतियों के लिये खास तरह की साड़ी मंगवाई है।

