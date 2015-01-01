पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध:चेन छीनकर भाग रहे शातिर को लोगों ने पकड़ा, पिटाई, शॉपिंग कर घर जा रही थी महिला

पटना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शॉपिंग कर घर लौट रही महिला के गले से चेन छीनकर भाग रहे शातिर को लोगों ने चिरैयाटांड़ पुल के पास पकड़ लिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। हालांकि, गांधी मैदान थाना पुलिस तत्काल मौके पर पहुंची और शातिर स्नेचर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मामला मंगलवार शाम की है।

गिरफ्तार शातिर स्नेचर जितेंद्र कंकड़बाग के पोस्टल पार्क का रहने वाला है। थानेदार रंजीत वत्स ने बताया कि पूछताछ के बाद स्नेचर को बुधवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। वह पहले भी स्नेचिंग की कई घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुका है।

कुम्हरार की रहने वाली पंचम कुमारी बिग बाजार से शॉपिंग कर घर लौट रही थी। उन्हें चिरैयाटांड़ पुल पार कर ऑटो लेना था, इसलिए वह पुल के नीचे-नीचे पैदल ही जा रही थी। तभी पीछे से एक शातिर आया और उनके गले से सोने का चेन छीन भागने लगा।

पंचम का हंगामा सुन स्थानीय लोग स्नेचर के पीछे दौड़ गए और उसे थोड़ी दूर भागने पर ही पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। जितेंद्र न पुलिस को कई स्नेचरों के बारे में जानकारी दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें