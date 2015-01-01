पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह का बयान:जनता ने जंगलराज के चलते राजद को सत्ता से बेदखल किया : संजय

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश जदयू के मुख्य प्रवक्ता संजय सिंह ने नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव से कहा- 1990 से लेकर 2005 तक बिहार का जंगलराज, लोगों को अच्छी तरह याद है। अपहरण के बाद फिरौती और रंगदारी वसूली का टैक्स लोगों को देना पड़ता था, यह कोई नहीं भूला है। सरकार, राजस्व वसूली में भले घाटे में रहती थी लेकिन जंगलराज टैक्स वसूलने वाले अकूत संपत्ति के मालिक बन गए।

15 साल में हजारों लोग अपराधियों की खौफ से बिहार छोड़कर चले गए। इन्हीं कारणों से जनता ने आप लोगों को सत्ता से बेदखल किया। जदयू नेता के अनुसार मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बड़ी मशक्कत से इस बहुत पिछड़े बिहार को अगली पंक्ति में खड़ा करने का काम किया। अभी बिहार का बजट 2 लाख 11 हजार करोड़ रुपए है। प्रदेश, चौतरफा तरक्की के रास्ते पर है।

