पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:रामजन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण में होगी जन-जन की सहभागिता

हाजीपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रामभक्तों की सहभागिता के लिए जिला व पंचायत स्तर पर बनी कमेटी, चंदा लेकर राम मंदिर निर्माण कराया जाएगा

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहभागिता निभाने वाले रामभक्तों का योगदान यह देश हमेशा याद करेगी। वर्षों की तपस्या और कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद मंदिर निर्माण के लिए रास्ता सुगम होने पर अयोध्या में 4 से 5 वर्षों में लगभग 5 सौ करोड़ रुपये की लागत से मंदिर निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरे देश मे रामभक्त परिवार के सदस्यों की सहभागिता महत्वपूर्ण होगी। परिवार के सदस्यों की मंदिर निर्माण में सहभागिता के लिए पंचायत से लेकर जिला स्तर तक विश्व हिंदू परिषद एवं अन्य हिन्दू संगठन के सदस्यों का कमेटी बनाकर दान स्वरूप परिवार के सदस्यों के सामर्थ्य के अनुसार चंदा लेकर मंदिर निर्माण कराया जाएगा।

ये बातें विश्व हिंदू परिषद के उत्तर बिहार कार्यकारिणी के सदस्यों की कार्यशाला के परिषद के क्षेत्रीय मंत्री समेत अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान कही। शहर के हथसारगंज स्थित दो दिवसीय कार्यशाला के अंतिम दिन परिषद के सदस्यों को मंदिर निर्माण संबंधित कई विषयों पर विस्तार से चर्चा किया गया। परिषद के केंद्रीय संगठन महामंत्री सह मुख्य अतिथि विनायक राव देश पांडेय ने उत्तर बिहार के विभिन्न जिले से पहुंचे मंत्री, जिलाध्यक्ष को कमेटी निर्माण और मंदिर निर्माण संबंधित विस्तृत जानकारी दी।

15 जनवरी से 27 फरवरी तक पंचायत स्तर पर चलेगा अभियान

कार्यशाला को संबोधित करते हुए विश्व हिंदू परिषद के बिहार झारखंड के क्षेत्रीय मंत्री वीरेंद्र विमल, परिषद के उत्तर बिहार अध्यक्ष कृष्णदेव झा, मंत्री राजकिशोर, वीरेंद्र मिश्रा ने कहा कि अयोध्या में जनसहभागिता से भव्य राममंदिर निर्माण कार्य किया जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरे देश मे पौने छह लाख गांव में विश्व हिंदू परिषद, बजरंग दल, राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक समेत अन्य हिन्दू संगठनों के सदय कमेटी बनाकर लोगो से दान स्वरूप राशि एकत्रित किया जाएगा। लोगों से लिये गए दान स्वरूप राशि एकत्रित करने का कार्य मकर संक्रांति से माघ पूर्णिमा यानी 15 जनवरी से 27 फरवरी तक पंचायत स्तर तक अभियान चलाया जाएगा। दान स्वरूप लिए गए राशि 27 फरवरी तक केंद्रीय कमेटी को भेज दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि मंदिर निर्माण में रामभक्तों के सभी परिवारों की सहभागिता हो इसके लिए सभी लोग अपनी स्वेच्छा से दान कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें