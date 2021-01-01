पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:तकनीकी संस्थाओं के छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए तारामंडल के सभा कक्ष में 27 से 30 जनवरी तक प्लेसमेंट ड्राइव

पटना2 घंटे पहले
राज्य के इंजीनियरिंग व पॉलिटेकनिक कॉलेजाें से पास छात्र-छात्राओं को नौकरी मिले, सरकार इस दिशा में प्रयास कर रही है। इसके लिए विज्ञान एवं प्रावैधिकी विभाग को विशेष निर्देश दिया गया है। विज्ञान एवं प्रावैधिकी विभाग की पहल पर राज्य के सभी राजकीय इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजाें और राजकीय पोलिटेक्निक संस्थानों के छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए कैंपस प्लेसमेंट का आयोजन 27 से 30 जनवरी काे तारामंडल के सभा कक्ष में किया जाएगा।

प्लेसमेंट सेल के कंसल्टेंट कामेश्वर राव ने बताया कि प्लेसमेंट ड्राइव में ऑयल एवं गैस क्षेत्र की कंपनी फोकस एनर्जी लिमिटेड और पटना मेट्रो जैसी कंपनियां भाग लेंगी। अबतक 1000 से अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं का पंजीयन किया गया है।

