समस्या:उड़ान भरने के 15 मिनट बाद ही विमान में खराबी

पटना14 घंटे पहले
  • पटना एयरपोर्ट पर दोबारा कराई लैंडिंग

पटना से अमृतसर के लिए उड़ान भरने के करीब 15 मिनट बाद स्पाइसजेट के विमान एसजी 3723 में तकनीकी खराबी आ गई। इंजन में खराबी आने के बाद पायलट ने एटीसी से बात की, फिर करीब 12 बजे विमान की सुरक्षित लैंडिंग हुई। यह विमान पटना एयरपाेर्ट पर दिन के 11 बजे आया था और 11:30 बजे उड़ा था। यहां आने के बाद विमान ग्राउंडेड हाे गया।

पटना से अमृतसर जा रहे 65 यात्रियाें काे सिक्याेरिटी हाेल्ड एरिया में रखा गया। करीब 3 घंटे के बाद इजीनियराें की टीम आई। करीब 5 घंटे के बाद इंजीनियरों ने विमान ठीक कर दिया। उसके बाद पायलट और क्रू मेंबर्स रनवे पर विमान काे ट्रायल पर ले गए। सही पाए जाने के बाद यात्रियाें की बाेर्डिंग कराई गई और रात 8:20 बजे पटना से इन 65 यात्रियाें के लेकर विमान अमृतसर के लिए रवाना हुआ। करीब 8 घंटे तक पटना के यात्री फंसे रहे। इस दाैरान यात्रियाें काे यह जानकारी नहीं मिल रही थी कि विमान जाएगा या नहीं। इसकाे लेकर उन्हाेंने हंगामा भी किया।

इंजन में खराबी के कारण थी परेशानी
सूत्रों अनुसार, इंजन में खराबी की वजह से पायलट काे विमान को ऊपर जाने में परेशानी हो रही थी। शुरू में पायलट अमृतसर पहुंच कर इंजन की खराबी को दुरुस्त करवाने की सोची थी पर विमान काे ऊपर ले जाने में दिक्कत हाेने लगी तब पायलट ने वापस पटना की ओर लौटने का ही फैसला लिया। तब तक पटना से टेकऑफ किए 15-20 मिनट हो चुके थे और विमान पटना से काफी दूर जा चुका था। पायलट ने एटीसी से बात की और वापस लौटने की अनुमति मांगी। उड़ने के लगभग आधे घंटे बाद दोपहर 12 बजे पटना एयरपोर्ट पर विमान लैंड किया।

