काव्य पाठ:समाज की जीवंत दस्तावेज हैं कविताएं

पटना2 घंटे पहले
कैसी दीवार है यह, बंटा परिवार है यह...भ्रष्टाचार बना शिष्टाचार, कैसी सरकार है यह..., झूठ और कत्लेआम को संघर्ष का नाम न दो, अपनी मंजिल पाने को कितने ही घर उजाड़े है तूने..., झूठ की जमीं पर इमारत बनाई है तूने...,अवसर साहित्यधर्मी पत्रिका के ऑनलाइन पेज पर कवि सम्मेलन में कवि-कथाकार सिद्धेश्वर ने कविताओं और लघुकथाओं का पाठ किया।

गोष्ठी के मुख्य अतिथि चर्चित कवि डॉ. शरद नारायण खरे ने कहा कि- “ साहित्यिक विधाओं में सिद्धेश्वर की गहरी पैठ है। अध्यक्षीय उद्बोधन में युवा कवि अपूर्व कुमार (हाजीपुर) ने कहा कि-”अपनी विविध रचनाओं की तरह, सिद्धेश्वर की कलाकृतियों में भी परंपरा और आधुनिकता का अनोखा सामंजस्य दिख पड़ता है।

