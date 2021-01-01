पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्मी सूबेदार के बेटे की मौत का मामला:पुलिस ने खाेजा नहीं, 10 दिन बाद एक नरकंकाल मिला ताे उसी का मान लिया, उसकी मां बाेली-डीएनए टेस्ट हाे तभी मानूंगी

पटना39 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • रूपसपुर के विजयनगर से 9 जनवरी काे लापता हाे गया था आर्मी सूबेदार का इकलाैता बेटा

आर्मी सूबेदार सुबाेध कुमार मिश्रा का इकलाैता बेटा सूरज मिश्रा रूपसपुर थाने के विजयनगर स्थित घर से 9 जनवरी की शाम साइकिल लेकर निकला था। जब वह नहीं लाैटा ताे परिजनाें ने गुमशुदगी का सनहा रूपसपुर थाने में दर्ज कराया। वहां तैनात पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा-जवान लड़का है, कहीं चला गया है, घूम-फिरकर आ जाएगा।

सूरज की मां किरण मिश्रा ने कहा कि पुलिस ने कुछ नहीं किया। 10 दिन बाद परिवार वाले खाेजते-खाजते दीघा घाट पहुंचे ताे एक नरकंकाल पड़ा था। पुलिस ने नरकंकाल काे पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। उसकी मां का कहना है कि नरकंकाल उसी का है, इसे कैसे यकीन करें? उसका डीएनए टेस्ट हाे।

सूरज की साइकिल, जैकेट व इनर नहीं मिला। उसका ट्राउजर ऐसा था जैसे किसी ने फाड़ दिया हाे। पैंट ठीक-ठाक था। आखिर यह कैसे संभव है? सूरज मूल रूप से मुंगेर के अभयपुर का रहने वाला था। वह संत जेवियर स्कूल, दीघा में बीसीए थर्ड ईयर का स्टूडेंट था। उसका माेबाइल घर पर ही था।

सेना के अधिकारियाें ने भी पुलिस से संपर्क किया
मां ने बताया कि उसके लापता हाेने के बाद दानापुर के सेना के अधिकारियाें ने भी पुलिस से उसे खाेजने और सकुशल बरामद करने काे कहा था। सेना के अधिकारी रूपसपुर थाना भी गए पर पुलिस उसके वापस हाेने की इंतजार करती रही। मेरा बेटा ताे जिंदा नहीं अाया, 10 दिन के बाद 20 जनवरी काे उसका नरकंकाल मिला।

उस नरकंकाल के बारे में भी पुलिस काे परिजनाें ने बताया था। पुलिस ने बरामद नहीं किया था।सूरज मां-बाप का इकलाैता बेटा था। मां-बाप की हसरत थी कि उसे बड़ा अधिकारी बनाएंगे। वह पढ़ने-लिखने में भी ठीक-ठाक था। अभी बीसीए कर रहा था पर उनकी हसरत पूरी नहीं हुई। सूरज की हत्या कर दी गई। परिवार का इकलाैता चिराग बुझ गया। उसकी हत्या हाेने से घर वाले सदमे में हैं। मां, बहन व पिता का राे-राेकर बुरा हाल है।

रूपसपुर थानेदार बोले- नरकंकाल का डीएनए टेस्ट कराया जाएगा
रूपसपुर थानेदार चंद्रभान का दावा है कि सूरज काे खाेजने के लिए सीसीटीवी खंगाला गया। उनका यह भी दावा है कि पुलिस ने नरकंकाल बरामद किया था। सूरज के माेबाइल के सीडीआर से कुछ नहीं मिला। उसके नरकंकाल काे पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया। उसका डीएनए टेस्ट भी कराया जाएगा।

