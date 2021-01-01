पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बिदुपुर के कंचनापुर ऐक्सिस बैंक लूटकांड में पुलिस अंधेरे में ही मार रही है हाथ-पांव

हाजीपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • बैंक लूट की कई बडी लूट की घटनाओं के बाद प्रशासन अब हरकत में

बिदुपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कंचनपुर स्थित एक्सिस बैंक लूट कांड में चौबीस घंटे बाद भी पुलिस खाली हाथ है। पुलिस अंधेरे में ही हाथ-पांव मार रही है। हालांकि जिले में लूट की कई बड़ी घटनाओं को देखते हुए प्रशासन अब गंभीर है।शुक्रवार की सुबह 11:00 बजे से 12:00 बजे तक डीएम, एसपी, एसडीपीओ सदर ,एसडीपीओ महनार ,एसडीओ महुआ एवं एलडीएम समेत 20 बैंक के मैनेजर मीटिंग में मौजूद थे, वैशाली जिले में कुल 240 बैंक की शाखाएं हैं डीएम और एसपी की तरफ से यह कहा गया कि बैंक की अंदरूनी सुरक्षा मजबूत होनी चाहिए।

शाखाओं में सीसीटीवी कैमरा, आते जाते लोगों पर निगरानी ,सीएसपी बैंकर को पहले प्राथमिकता दे, गार्ड एवं कर्मचारियों का आचरण जांच हो, ज्‍यादा रकम निकालने एवं जमा करने वाले व्यक्तियों की जानकारी गोपनीय होनी चाहिए, पैसे का लिमिट से अधिक होने पर मेन ब्रांच के चेस्ट में पहुंचाया जाए, गार्ड पर विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए गार्ड के पास मौजूद हथियार का निरीक्षण हो हथियार कारगर होना चाहिए ,गार्ड के नहीं रहने पर बैंक मैनेजर इसकी सूचना अपने निकटतम थाने को दें ताकि थाने द्वारा पुलिस बल मुहैया कराया जा सके आदि व्यवस्था पर गंभीरता से विचार-विमर्श हुआ।

वैशाली एसपी ने 2:00 बजे से बिदुपुर थाना अध्यक्ष बिदुपुर के सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर एवं डीआईयू समेत एसडीपीओ सदर के साथ एसपी कार्यालय में एक मीटिंग बुलाई जिसमें कहा गया कि लुटेरों को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ने की कोशिश की जाए। थानेदार ने बताया कि बैंक मैनेजर के बयान पर आठ अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरुद्ध लूट का मामला दर्ज की जा चुकी है। बताते चले कि कंचनपुर एक्सिस बैंक लूट की गुरुवार को हुई लूट की बड़ी घटना के बाद शुक्रवार को बैंक में मामले को लेकर प्रशासनिक गतिविधि बनी रही।जाच मामले को लेकर बैंक में बैंक गेट पर बैंक का काम बन्द रहेगा की तख्ती लगी दिखी।

