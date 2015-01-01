पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की तैयारी:त्योहार को लेकर पुलिस गली और मोहल्लों में भी करेगी गश्त, सड़क जाम से न हो परेशानी इसका रखा जाएगा ख्याल

पटना3 घंटे पहले
त्योहार के मद्देनजर प्रशासन ने पूरे क्षेत्र में सख्ती कर दी है। अशोक राजपथ, एनएच के अलावा गली-मोहल्लों में पुलिस ने गश्त बढ़ा दी है और फ्लैग मार्च भी किए जा रहे हैं। चुनाव परिणाम के बाद पटना सिटी अनुमंडल में दीपावली व अन्य त्योहारों काे देखते हुए सख्ती बढ़ा दी गई है।

थानास्तर पर क्विक मोबाइल गश्त कर रही है। जबकि थानाध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में अशोक राजपथ आदि जगहाें पर फ्लैग मार्च किए जा रहे हैं। बाइपास थानाध्यक्ष मुकेश पासवान ने बताया कि एनएच के अलावा चौक-चौराहों पर बाइक से गश्त की जा रही है।

दीपावली पर जगह-जगह जुआड़ियों का जमावड़ा लगता है। पुलिस वैसी जगहों को भी टारगेट बना रही है। सिटी एसपी जीतेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि सुरक्षा व्यवस्था व विधि बनाए रखने के लिए सभी थानाध्यक्षों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सड़कों पर जाम से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़े, इसका भी ख्याल रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

नहीं खुलीं कई दुकानें
शहर के आतिशबाजी के बाजार और पर पहले कोरोना, फिर चुनाव का असर पड़ा। पिछले साल करीब 6 से 7 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ था। लेकिन इस बार पुराने स्टाॅक में ही कारोबार सिमटा है, जो दो करोड़ तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है। बाजार में मात्र बच्चों के लिए खिलौना आदि सामान मिल रहा है।

