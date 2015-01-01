पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना के लोगों ने ली राहत की सांस:हवा चली तो प्रदूषण में आई कमी, एक्यूआई लेवल 126 पर आया

पटना2 घंटे पहले
मौसम साफ

हवा के चलने की वजह से पटना की वायु गुणवत्ता में काफी सुधार आया है। मंगलवार काे औसत एक्यूआई लेवल 126 रहा। सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के मानक के मुताबिक, यह खराब स्थिति नहीं है। तारामंडल इलाके में राेज एक्यूआई लेवल 201 से अधिक रहता था, लेकिन मंगलवार को 141 रहा।

वहीं गांधी मैदान, बीआईटी मेसरा, पटना सिटी, दानापुर सहित अन्य क्षेत्र में एक्यूआई लेवल 201 से कम है। गांधी मैदान के पास 104, ईको पार्क के पास 99, बीआईटी मेसरा के पास 100, दानापुर डीआरएम ऑफिस के पास 88 और पटना सिटी के पास 159 रहा।

लाेग राहत की सांस ले रहे हैं। पिछले पांच-छह दिनों से शहर का एक्यूआई लेवल बहुत खराब था। लोग प्रदूषित हवा में सांस ले रहे थे। मुजफ्फरपुर का एक्यूआई लेवल 140 और गया का 103 है।

