दूर होगी परेशानी:आईजीआईएमएस में पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिक बोर्ड, सभी विभागों के विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर रहेंगे

पटना29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठीक हो चुके कोरोना मरीज को दो जनवरी से हर शनिवार को मिलेगी सुविधा

कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद मरीज को विभिन्न तरह की शिकायत मिल रही है। पाेस्ट काेविड केयर के लिए मरीज को अलग-अलग विभाग के चिकित्सकों के पास भटकना नहीं पड़े। इसके लिए आईजीआईएमएस कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद मरीजों में आने वाली विभिन्न समस्याओं का एक ही जगह पर निदान करने के लिए पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिकल बोर्ड का गठन किया है। जिसकी सुविधा नए साल में दो जनवरी से मिलने लगेगी। हालांकि यह सुविधा सप्ताह में सिर्फ एक दिन हर शनिवार को मिलेगी। मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. मनीष मंडल ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्हाेंने कहा पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिकल बोर्ड में कोरोना वाॅरियर काे होने वाली समस्याओं से संबंधित हर विभाग के डॉक्टर एक साथ मौजूद रहेंगे। उन्हें विभिन्न विभागों में भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। बोर्ड में कार्डियोलॉजी, न्यूरो मेडिसिन, इंडोक्राइनोलॉजी, आर्थोपेडिक्स, गैस्ट्रोएंट्रोलॉजी, जनरल मेडिसिन के अलावा फार्माकोलॉजिस्ट और साइकोलॉजिस्ट भी रहेंगे।

निगेटिव हो चुके मरीज का मेंटल स्टेटस की जानकारी लेने के लिए साइकोलॉजिस्ट को रखा गया है। जरूरत पड़ने पर मरीज को साइकेट्रिस्ट को भी रेफर किया जा सकता है। क्योंकि देखा जा रहा है कि कोरोना से ठीक होने पर कुछ मरीज अभी डिप्रेशन या फिर तनाव में रहते हैं।
निगम ने पीएमसीएच में कराया सेनेटाइजेशन

पटना नगर निगम की ओर से पीएमसीएच में विशेष सेनिटेशन अभियान चलाया गया। मरीजों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की स्थिति में वायरस का संक्रमण न फैले, इसके लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया गया। जेटिंग मशीन से पूरे पीएमसीएच परिसर को सेनिटाइज किया गया। बुधवार को पटना सिविल कोर्ट परिसर में विशेष सेनिटेशन अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

10 और लोगों ने कराया वैक्सीन का ट्रायल

पटना में एम्स में मंगलवार को और 10 लोगों को तीसरे चरण का कोरोना का ट्रायल वैक्सीन दिया गया है। तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल वैक्सीन लेने वालों की संख्या अब 92 हो गई हैं और यह संख्या प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही है। यह ट्रॉयल वैक्सीन करीब 1000 लोगों को देने की योजना बनी है। इससे अधिक लोगों को भी दिया जा सकता है।

टीका उपलब्ध है। इसकी पुष्टि कोरोना के नोडल आफिसर डॉ. संजीव कुमार ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि तीसरे चरण ट्रायल जितना जल्द पूरा होगा उतना ही जल्द बिहार को टीका उपलब्ध होगा। वैसे पहले और दूसरे चरण के जितने लोगों को ट्रायल वैक्सीन का टीका पड़ा है। किसी ने कोई शिकायत नहीं की है।

