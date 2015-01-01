पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजी की रेल:छठ के बाद लौटने लगे प्रवासी, पटना जंक्शन पर उमड़ने लगी भीड़, चल रहीं दो दर्जन से अधिक ट्रेनें

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन कामगारों के लिए बनी दूत

छठ पर घर आए लाेग अब लौटने लगे हैं। शनिवार को वैसे कम भीड़ रही, लेकिन किसी ट्रेन में जगह नहीं थी। हालांकि रेलवे का दावा है कि किसी भी यात्री को परेशानी नहीं होगी। पूर्व मध्य रेल के सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार के अनुसार नई दिल्ली, मुंबई, हावड़ा, अहमदाबाद आदि शहरों के लिए पर्याप्त ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं। पूजा स्पेशल के अलावा 1 जून से चलाई जा रही 73 मेल-एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन और 21 सितंबर से चलाई जा रही 9 क्लोन स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन भी हो रहा है।

पटना से पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें : नहीं मिल रहा रिजर्वेशन, टिकट के लिए भटक रहे लोग

  • 02742 पटना-वास्को-द-गामा पूजा स्पेशल 28 नवंबर को
  • 07609 पटना-पूर्णा पूजा स्पेशल 22 व 29 नवंबर को
  • 09272 पटना-बांद्रा टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल 25 नवंबर व 2 दिसंबर को
  • 09314 पटना-इंदौर पूजा स्पेशल 2 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक बुधवार व शुक्रवार को
  • 09322 पटना-इंदौर पूजा स्पेशल 23 व 30 नवंबर को
  • 08450 पटना-पुरी पूजा स्पेशल 2 दिसंबर तक प्रत्येक बुधवार को
  • 02894 पटना-बिलासपुर पूजा स्पेशल 28 नवंबर को
  • 04409 पटना-नई दिल्ली पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर तक प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार व शनिवार को
  • 02146 पटना-हबीबगंज पूजा स्पेशल 22 व 24 नवंबर को
  • 04003 पटना-नई दिल्ली पूजा स्पेशल 23 नवंबर को
  • 08256 पटना-रांची पूजा स्पेशल 23 नवंबर को
  • 02355 पटना-जम्मूतवी पूजा स्पेशल 28 नवंबर तक प्रत्येक मंगलवार व शनिवार को
  • 03259 पटना-छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल 23 व 29 नवंबर को
  • 03253 पटना-बांसवाड़ी पूजा स्पेशल 26 नवंबर को
  • 02363 पटना-रांची पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन

धनबाद व पटना के बीच पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें

  • 03329 धनबाद-पटना पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन
  • 03347 बरकाकाना-पटना पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन
  • 03349 सिंगरौली-पटना पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन

पाटलिपुत्र, दानापुर, राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल से

  • 03255 पाटलिपुत्र-चंडीगढ़ पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 25 व 29 नवंबर को
  • 08184 दानापुर-टाटा पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन
  • 03209 दानापुर-यशवंतपुर पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 23 व 28 नवंबर को
  • 08623 इस्लामपुर-हटिया पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 1 दिसंबर तक प्रतिदिन
  • 03251 पाटलिपुत्र-यशवंतपुर पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 27 नवंबर को
  • 02529 पाटलिपुत्र-लखनऊ पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन
  • 02395 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-अजमेर पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 25 नवंबर को
  • 02352 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-हावड़ा पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 30 नवंबर तक
  • 03288 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-दुर्ग पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 30 नवंबर तक
  • 03257 दानापुर-आनंद विहार टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 30 नवंबर तक
