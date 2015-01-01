पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली महंगी होगी:बिजली की दर 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ाने की तैयारी, प्रस्ताव बनाने में जुटी कंपनी

पटना41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 नवंबर तक ही देना था प्रस्ताव, 15 दिन की मांगी माेहलत
  • सभी कंपनियों के खर्च और प्राप्त होने वाले राजस्व के आधार पर फैसला

राज्य की बिजली 1 अप्रैल 2021 से महंगी होगी। बिजली कंपनी 10 से 20 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी का प्रस्ताव देने की तैयारी कर रही है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 30 नवंबर तक वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए विद्युत विनियामक आयोग को साउथ और नॉर्थ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी प्रस्ताव जमा करेगी। अभी तक प्रस्ताव पर अंतिम निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। 15 नवंबर तक प्रस्ताव जमा करना था।

लेकिन, प्रस्ताव पर अंतिम निर्णय नहीं होने के कारण बिजली कंपनी ने आयोग से 15 दिन समय बढ़ाने का अनुरोध किया है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 की लेखा परीक्षक रिपोर्ट, वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में होने वाले खर्च व प्राप्त होने वाले राजस्व और वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 में होने वाले अनुमानित खर्च और प्राप्त होने वाले राजस्व का पूर्ण विवरण के साथ प्रस्ताव दिया जाता है।

वर्तमान समय में बिजली कंपनियां खर्च और राजस्व के आकलन में जुटी है। अबतक बिहार ग्रिड कंपनी ने प्रस्ताव जमा किया है। चार कंपनियों को प्रस्ताव जमा करना शेष है। इसमें साउथ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी, नॉर्थ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी, बिहार स्टेट लोड डिस्पैच सेंटर और बिहार स्टेट पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी शामिल है।

वित्त वर्ष 21-22 से लागू रहेगा आयोग का फैसला

विद्युत विनियामक आयोग सभी पांच कंपनियों के खर्च और राजस्व का आकलन करती है। इसके साथ सभी श्रेणी के उपभोक्ताओं और उपभोक्ताओं के संगठनों से सुझाव लेती है। इस सुझाव के लेने के लिए आयोग के अध्यक्ष और सदस्य के द्वारा विभिन्न प्रमंडलों में जनसुनवाई की जाती है।

अंतिम जनसुनवाई आयोग के कोर्ट रूम में होती है। इसके बाद दर पर आयोग के अध्यक्ष और सदस्य फैसला सुनाते हैं। यह फैसला 1 अप्रैल 2021 से 31 मार्च 2022 तक लागू रहेगा। यहां आयोग के फैसले के अनुरूप उपभोक्ताओं को डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनियां बिल देगी। इसको जमा करना होगा।
औद्योगिक और व्यावसायिक बकाएदारों की कटेगी बिजली, चलेगा अभियान

राज्य में सिक्याेरिटी मनी से अधिक बिजली बिल बकाया रखने वाले औद्योगिक और व्यावसायिक उपभोक्ताओं की सोमवार से बिजली कटेगी। बिजली कंपनी मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पूरे राज्य में अभियान चलाकर बकायादार औद्योगिक और व्यावसायिक उपभोक्ताओं की बिजली काटने का आदेश दिया गया है।

इस आदेश के आलोक में पेसू ने सभी 13 डिविजन के विद्युत कार्यापालक अभियंताओं को अभियान चलाकर औद्योगिक और व्यवसायिक उपभोक्ताओं से बकाया राशि वसूलने, बकाया बिजली बिल जमा नहीं करने वाले बकायदारों की बिजली काटने का निर्देश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें