पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Prime Minister Bale Bihar Will Become The Center Of Self reliant India, Power To Make Self reliant In More Than 30 Districts Of Bihar

चुनावी सभा:प्रधानमंत्री बाेले- बिहार बनेगा आत्मनिर्भर भारत का केन्द्र, बिहार के 30 से अधिक जिलों में आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की ताकत

पटना20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीएम ने कहा कि बिहार आत्मनिर्भर भारत का केन्द्र बनेगा। यहां रेलवे नेटवर्क को मजबूती देने का काम हो रहा है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने कहा कि बिहार के हर क्षेत्र की अद्भुत खासियत है। यहां संसाधनों की प्रचुरता है। एक से बढ़कर एक स्थानीय उत्पाद हैं जो बिहार को बड़ी आर्थिक ताकत बना सकते हैं। यहां 30 से अधिक जिलों में बिहार को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की ताकत है। हमने इन जिलों के स्थानीय उत्पादों की पहचान की है। इससे स्थानीय स्तर पर उद्योग लगेंगे और बड़ी संख्या में रोजगार के अवसर सृजित होंगे।

मसलन, मिथिलांचल में मखाना, मधेपुरा में आम, पूर्णिया में केला, किशनगंज में जैसे अनानास की पहचान की गयी है। ऐसे ही उपयोगी उत्पाद कई जिलों में पहचाने गए हैं। इनको लेकर हमने व्यापक कार्ययोजना बनायी है। यह कदम बिहार की सूरत बदल देगा। पीएम मंगलवार काे सहरसा और अररिया में चुनावी सभाओं काे संबाेधित कर रहे थे। पीएम ने कहा कि बिहार आत्मनिर्भर भारत का केन्द्र बनेगा। यहां रेलवे नेटवर्क को मजबूती देने का काम हो रहा है। यहां बनने वाला रेल इंजन दुनिया के बेहतरीन इंजनों में शामिल है। मेक इन इंडिया के तहत बड़ी संख्या में दुनिया की टॉप कंपनियां भारत आ रही हैं। इसका सर्वाधिक लाभ बिहार को होगा। यहां के युवाओं को होगा।

एनडीए के पास आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का पूरा रोड मैप तैयार है। मुद्रा योजना के तहत बिहार को एक लाख करोड़ दिये गए हैं। मछलीपालन के लिए 20 हजार करोड़ की योजना पर काम हो रहा है। छोटे-छोटे किसानों, पशुपालकों, मछली उत्पादकों को किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड से जोड़ा गया है। इससे उनका रोजगार और बढ़ेगा। यह रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित करेगा। पीएम के निशाने पर आज कांग्रेस भी रही। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने खूब सपने दिखाए। दशकों पहले गरीबी हटाओ का नारा दिया। क्या किया? चुनाव के समय किसानों की कर्जमाफी की बात करेंगे, सेना को वन रैक-वन पेंशन का वायदा किया। व्यापारियों को टैक्समाफी का लालीपॉप दिखाया। बातें पहुंत की। पर, किया कुछ नहीं। लोगों को सिर्फ गुमराह किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें