चुनावी सरगर्मी:प्रथम चरण का मतदान संपन्न होते ही जनसम्पर्क हुआ तेज

चेहराकलां4 घंटे पहले
  • शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव संपन्न कराने के लिए प्रशासन सख्त

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रथम चरण का चुनाव 28 अक्टूबर को संपन्न होते ही महुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत चेहराकलां के मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों और उसके समर्थकों द्वारा सघन जनसंपर्क अभियान तेज कर दी गई है। वहीं दूसरी ओर मतदाताओं को भयमुक्त होकर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में मताधिकार का प्रयोग सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए प्रशासन कमर कस तैयारी में जुटी है। विधानसभा 126 महुआ के लिए 7 नवंबर तीसरे चरण में चुनाव होना है जिसमें भिन्न-भिन्न गठबंधन, दल एवं निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों सहित कुल 23 उम्मीदवारों ने अपनी नाम दर्जी पर्चा दाखिल कर चुनावी समर में अपनी जीत पक्की करने की नीयत से अपने समर्थकों के साथ क्षेत्र के गली-गली में निवास करने वाले मतदाताओं से मिलकर अपने पक्ष में मत कराने के लिए उन्हें आकर्षित करने में जुटे हैं।

जहां तक प्रचार प्रसार की बात देखी जाए तो कमोबेश हर उम्मीदवारों की वाहन पर लगे पोस्टर और ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र के माध्यम से प्रचार किया जा रहा है। प्रखंड मुख्यालय चौक के आस पास 3 प्रत्याशियों महागठबंधन से राजद के प्रत्याशी डाक्टर मुकेश रौशन, एनडीए से जदयू प्रत्याशी डाक्टर आसमां परवीन एवं लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के संजय कुमार सिंह ने कार्यालय खोलकर मनमोहक संगीत के माध्यम से चुनावी प्रसार करते हुए मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में वोट लुभाने में जुटे हैं।

