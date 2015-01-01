पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • QR Codes Will Be Put Up At Homes And Shops, Messages Will Come Up As Soon As Garbage Gets Up, You Can Register Complaint Immediately

कूड़ा उठाव:घरों व दुकान पर लगेंगे क्यूआर कोड, कचरा उठते ही आएगा मैसेज, तुरंत दर्ज कर सकेंगे शिकायत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • मेयर सीता साहू व डिप्टी मेयर मीरा देवी की उपस्थिति में योजना शुरू, 2.5 लाख आवास व अन्य परिसर आएंगे दायरे में

पटना नगर निगम क्षेत्र के निजी घरों व व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर क्यूआर कोड लगाए जाएंगे। बुधवार को निगम के पाटलिपुत्र अंचल कार्यालय में मेयर सीता साहू व डिप्टी मेयर मीरा देवी की उपस्थिति में योजना को शुरू की गई। पटना स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड यह काम करेगा। इस योजना को चार माह में पूरा किया जाएगा। नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा ने बताया कि वार्डवार करीब 2.5 लाख आवास व अन्य परिसर की दीवार पर क्यूआर कोड लगाए जाएंगे।
डिजिटल निगरानी की पूरी तैयारी : क्यूआर कोड लगाने का काम चार महीने में होगा पूरा

कंट्रोल रूम में बने वीडियो वॉल पर निगम के सभी घरों का डाटा नक्शे के साथ नजर आएगा। जैसे ही कोई क्यूआर कोड स्कैन होगा, कंट्रोल रूम में संबंधित होल्डिंग का लाल रंग हरे रंग में बदल जाएगा। इसके साथ ही संबंधित करदाता के पंजीकृत फोन नंबर पर कूड़ा उठा लिए जाने का एसएमएस आएगा इस एसएमएस में एक लिंक भी होगा जिसके माध्यम से शिकायत या प्रतिक्रिया दर्ज कराई जा सकेगी। नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि निगम के सभी सफाई पर्यवेक्षकों को विशेष क्यूआर कोड रीडर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

दर्ज होगी बायोमेट्रिक उपस्थिति

पटना नगर निगम के सभी सफाईकर्मियों की उपस्थिति बायोमेट्रिक माध्यम से होगी। पाटलिपुत्र अंचल के 300 सफाईकर्मियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन का कार्य पूर्ण हो गया है। निगम के करीब 200 और वाहनों पर जीपीएस चिप लगाए जाने हैं। अभी 800 वाहनों पर लगे हैं।

सभी वाहनों की जियो फेंसिंग भी की जाएगी। जियो फेंसिंग के माध्यम से उनके आवागमन की सीमा निर्धारित की जाएगी। पटना स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की इंटीग्रेटेड सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट परियोजना के तहत ठोस अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन के लिए एक एप भी तैयार किया गया है।

नए साल में लॉन्च हो जाएगी परियोजना
पटना स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की इंटीग्रेटेड सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट परियोजना के पहले चरण को जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा। इस मौके पर अपर नगर आयुक्त व स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ देवेंद्र प्रसाद तिवारी, पाटलिपुत्र अंचल की कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रतिभा कुमारी, स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना प्रबंधक आईटी राजीव कुमार और नगर निगम व स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के अन्य उपस्थित रहे।

