पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रिपल मर्डर मामला:सबलपुर कांड के फरार आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए सिटी में छापेमारी

पटना20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर तनाव को देखते हुए गंगा किनारे पुलिस है तैनात।
  • मॉब लिंचिंग में दो युवकों की हत्या काे लेकर ग्रामीणाें से पूछताछ

फतुहा के सबलपुर में गंगा किनारे जुआ के विवाद में जितेंद्र सहनी की हत्या और फिर भीड़ द्वारा मुन्ना दास और अजीत उर्फ एतवारिया काे लाठी-डंडे और राॅड से हमला कर मार डालने के मामले में केस दर्ज हाेने के बाद एसआईटी ने जांच तेज कर दी है। जितेंद्र सहनी की हत्या में शामिल फरार चल रहे मुन्ना और अजीत के सहयाेगी केतु सहनी काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस ने पटना सिटी के रानीपुर स्थित उसके घर पर छापेमारी की, पर वह फरार हाे गया।

परिजनाें ने पुलिस काे उसके बारे में काेई ठाेस सुराग नहीं दिया। केतु के पास ही वह हथियार है, जिससे मुन्ना दास ने जितेंद्र सहनी की गाेली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। इधर, पुलिस सबलपुर गांव के रहने वाले और माॅब लिंचिंग में शामिल ग्रामीणाें का सुराग लगाने में जुटी है। पुलिस गांव वालाें से लगातार पूछताछ करने में जुटी है, पर काेई भी मुंह खाेलने काे तैयार नहीं है। पुलिस काे जानकारी मिली है कि बुधवार की रात जितेंद्र सहनी मछली मारने के बाद गंगा के किनारे पहुंच गया। वह वहां पर कुछ मल्लाहाें व अन्य लाेगाें के साथ जुआ खेलने के लिए माेमबत्ती जलाकर बैठ गया। इसी बीच मुन्ना, अजीत व केतु बाइक से पहुंचे और कहा कि धनतेरस और दीपावली है। हम लाेग भी जुआ खेलेंगे।

जितेंद्र ने कहा कि जुआ नहीं खेलने देंगे। इसी में विवाद हाे गया और फिर मुन्ना ने जितेंद्र काे नजदीक से सीने में गाेली ठाेक दी। गाेली मारने के बाद तीनाें फरार हाेने लगे, पर गांव वालाें ने मुन्ना व अजीत काे पकड़कर लाठी-डंडे व राॅड से मार डाला। नदी थाना के थानेदार सकेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि फरार आराेपी केतु काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। ग्रामीणाें से पूछताछ में भी ठाेस सुराग नहीं मिला है। दाे केस दर्ज किए गए है। एक केस जितेंद्र के पिता देवी सहनी के बयान पर और दूसरा पुलिस के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है।

गांजा से लेकर स्मैक तक का करते थे धंधा
मुन्ना, अजीत गांजा से लेकर स्मैक तक का धंधा करते थे। धंधे को बढ़ाने के लिए अक्सर मुन्ना, अजीत व केतु सबलपुर व उसके आसपास के इलाके में आते-जाते थे। मुन्ना भी पिछले कुछ दिनों से पटना सिटी में रहकर अजीत व केतु के संपर्क में था। केतु का नानी घर सबलपुर की मल्लाह टोली में ही है।

इसी बहाने स्मैक के धंधे का सरगना केतु सबलपुर आता-जाता रहता था। केतु ने ही मुन्ना को इस धंधे में उतारा था। केतु ही पड़ोसी अजीत व मुन्ना को लेकर बाइक से बुधवार की रात सबलपुर आया था। सबलपुर पहुंचने पर मुन्ना दास के घर में बैठकर पार्टी की। इसके बाद केतु इन दाेनाें काे लेकर जुए के अड्डे पर पहुंचा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें