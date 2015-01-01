पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:ट्रेनों में और हाजीपुर स्टेशन पर बच्चों की बेहतरी के लिए रेलवे चाइल्डलाइन कर रहा है प्रयास

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भूले भटके बच्चों को मदद पहुंचाने के लिए हुई चाइल्ड हेल्प ग्रुप की बैठक में साझा किए गए विचार

चाइल्ड हेल्प ग्रुप की बैठक हाजीपुर जंक्शन पर स्टेशन अधीक्षक के कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ में शुक्रवार को आयोजित की गई। बैठक में लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए स्टेशन अधीक्षक अभय कुमार ने कहा कि ट्रेनों में और हाजीपुर स्टेशन पर बच्चों के बेहतरी के लिए रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन द्वारा लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है। हम सबों का उद्देश्य है कि रेलवे के संपर्क में आए कोई भी बच्चा जो भूला बिछड़ा हो या ऐसा कोई भी बच्चा जिसे मदद की आवश्यकता हो। हम सब सामूहिक रूप से प्रयास करेंगे कि ऐसे जरूरतमंद बच्चों को हर हालत में मदद पहुंचाई जा सके। इस अवसर पर रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन के डायरेक्टर सुधीर कुमार शुक्ला ने कहा कि रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन द्वारा लगातार बच्चों की मदद का प्रयास किया जा रहा है तथा कोविड-19 से उत्पन्न स्थिति में भी सैकड़ों ऐसे परिवार एवं बच्चों को मदद पहुंचाई गई है। रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन के द्वारा 600 से अधिक गुमशुदा बच्चों को उनके परिवार से मिलाए जा चुका है। बैठक में रेल मंत्रालय द्वारा निर्गत एसओपी पर चर्चा की गई। जिसमें स्टेशन अधीक्षक, जीआरपी, आरपीएफ, चीफ टीटीई इत्यादि के जिम्मेदारियों पर चर्चा हुई।

बैठक में रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन की कोऑर्डिनेटर सादमा आफरीन के द्वारा बिंदु बार एजेंडा प्रस्तुत किया गया। जिस पर चर्चा की गई एवं निर्णय लिए गए। बैठक में स्टेशन अधीक्षक अभय कुमार, रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन के डायरेक्टर सुधीर कुमार शुक्ला, जीआरपी के प्रभारी अजय कुमार बिंद, सीआईटी के एके वर्मा, आरपीएफ के एनएस यादव, एसएससी वर्क्स एससी तिवारी, रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन की कोऑर्डिनेटर सादमा आफरीन, चाइल्डलाइन के टीम मेंबर आरती मिश्रा, प्रभात कुमार झा इत्यादि उपस्थित थे।

