सरकार से सवाल:राजभवन ने शिशिर सिन्हा के शपथग्रहण की फाइल लौटाई, सरकार से मांगा जवाब

पटना32 मिनट पहले
  • रिटायर आईएएस सिन्हा को विद्युत विनियामक आयोग का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है

राजभवन ने विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष शिशिर सिन्हा के शपथग्रहण की फाइल लौटा दी है। इसके साथ ही कुछ बिंदुओं पर सरकार से सवाल पूछे हैं। इसका जवाब सरकार को देना है। इसके बाद ही शपथग्रहण का कार्यक्रम तय किया जाएगा। 23 सितंबर को ऊर्जा विभाग ने बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष के रूप में शिशिर सिन्हा का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया था। 28 अक्टूबर को शिशिर सिन्हा ने बिना शपथ ग्रहण किए बिहार विद्युत विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष का पदभार संभाला था। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा था कि मैंने नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार फॉर्मल ज्वाइंनिंग दी है। कोई कार्य नहीं कर रहा हूं। शपथग्रहण के बाद ही औपचारिक योगदान दूंगा और विधिवत कार्य प्रारंभ करूंगा।

