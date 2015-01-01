पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुहासे की मार:3 घंटे देरी से आई राजधानी एक्सप्रेस, 15 विमान भी लेट; ट्रेनों की रफ्तार पर भी असर, यात्री हो रहे परेशान

पटना33 मिनट पहले
  • पटना एयरपोर्ट पर पहली फ्लाइट 3 घंटे देर से सुबह 10:40 बजे आई

कुहासा रहने की वजह से शनिवार आई पटना एयरपोर्ट पर पहली फ्लाइट 10.40 बजे लैंड की। यह फ्लाइट स्पाइसजेट की अहमदाबाद से आई थी। इसके अलावा दिल्ली, मुंबई, काेलकाता, गुवाहाटी, बेंगलुरु, हैदराबाद समेत अन्य शहरों से आने वाली कुल मिलाकर 15 और की लैंडिंग और टेकऑफ देर से हुई। हालांकि, एक भी विमान डायवर्ट या रद्द नहीं हुए। और के लेटलतीफी से यात्रियों की परेशानी कम नहीं हो रही है। महानंदा व संपूर्ण क्रांति भी लेट

ट्रेनाें की बढ़ी रफ्तार पर कुहासे ने ब्रेक लगा दी है। शनिवार को पटना पहुंचने वाली कई ट्रेनें लेट रहीं। 02310 नई दिल्ली-राजेंद्रनगर स्पेशल राजधानी एक्सप्रेस 2:57 घंटे से विलंब से राजेंद्रनगर पहुंची। जबकि इस ट्रेन की रफ्तार पिछले दिनों बढ़ाकर 130 किमी प्रतिघंटे कर दी गई है। इसी तरह बिक्रमशिला एक्सप्रेस 1.51 घंटे, संपूर्ण क्रांति स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 3.15 घंटे, श्रमजीवी एक्सप्रेस 27 मिनट, ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल 1.40 घंटे और महानंदा एक्सप्रेस 3.09 घंटे लेट पटना जंक्शन पहुंची। लेट हाेने के कारण यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी।

नमी और बादल की वजह से दिन में गिरा तापमान

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक हवा में नमी और बादल की वजह से दिन के तापमान में गिरावट, तो रात में मौसम गर्म रहा है। इसके साथ ही धना धुंध छाया रहा। इससे दृश्यता 200 से 500 मीटर रही। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक ये स्थिति 15 दिसंबर तक रहेगी। इस दौरान कुछ स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश होगी।

जिससे पहाड़ी क्षेत्र से आने वाली हवा की रफ्तार में तेजी आएगी। इसकी वजह से रात के साथ ही दिन में भी मौसम सर्द होगा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक हवा में नमी होने की वजह से मौसम शुष्क नहीं है। इससे हिमालय के तलहटी क्षेत्र में शनिवार को भी सुबह की शुरुआत कोहरे के साथ ही हुई। और पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहे।

