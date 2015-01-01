पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काला धंधा:राजधानी के दाे काेच अटेंडेंट 10 किलाे गांजा के साथ गिरफ्तार, राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल आरपीएफ ने ट्रेन पर सवार हाेने से पहले दबाेचा

पटना21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल पर आरपीएफ ने राजेंद्रनगर-दिल्ली राजधानी एक्सप्रेस के दाे काेच अटेंडेंट काे 10 किलाे गांजा के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। रेल पुलिस ने अंजय कुमार और अजीत कुमार काे उस वक्त पकड़ा जब ये बैग में गांजे का पैकेट भरकर राजधानी एक्सप्रेस में सवार हाेने वाले थे। जैसे ये दाेनाें टर्मिनल के मेन गेट से पीठ पर बैग लेकर प्लेटफार्म पर प्रवेश किया, पुलिस काे शक हाे गया।

राेककर तलाशी ली गई ताे रैपर में पैक किया हुआ 5-5 किलाे गांजा का पैकेट मिला। बरामद गांजे की कीमत करीब 2.50 लाख रुपए है। अंजय और अजीत उर्मिला कंपनी के ओबीएचएस यानी ऑन बाेर्ड हाउस कीपिंग सर्विस के कर्मी हैं। दाेनाें वर्दी में थे। अंजय आरा के अहिरपुरवा, जबकि अजीत धनरूआ के हजरत साईं गांव का है। आरपीएफ पाेस्ट प्रभारी आरआर कश्यप ने बताया कि दाेनाें के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया।
दिल्ली स्टेशन पर करनी थी डिलिवरी
अंजय व अजीत गांजा तस्कराें का कैरियर है। पटना से गांजा लेकर राजधानी से जाते हैं। दिल्ली स्टेशन पर तस्कर के कर्मी आते हैं और वहीं उनके हवाले कर दिया जाता है। दाेनाें ने बताया कि पटना में किसी अमरजीत नामक तस्कर ने गांजा दिया था। हरेक पैकेट पर करीब 2 हजार मिल जाता है।

