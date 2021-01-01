पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेरा का आदेश:अग्रणी ग्रुप की प्रोपर्टी बेच फ्लैट खरीदारों के पैसे लौटवाएगा रेरा, जमीन के कागजात सरेंडर करने का आदेश

पटना
रेरा ने कहा कि इस राशि को पहले आओ, पहले पाओ के आधार पर लोगों को लौटाया जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
रेरा ने कहा कि इस राशि को पहले आओ, पहले पाओ के आधार पर लोगों को लौटाया जाएगा।
  • 50 करोड़ से ज्यादा देनदारी है लोगों की अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज पर
  • 700 से ज्यादा फ्लैट-जमीन खरीदारों ने अग्रणी के खिलाफ की है शिकायत

रेरा ने अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज को उसकी जमीन (प्रोपर्टी) के डीड रेरा के समक्ष सरेंडर करने का निर्देश दिया है। बार-बार निर्देश देने के बाद भी अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज फ्लैट/जमीन के खरीदारों को पैसा नहीं लौटा रही है, ऐसे में रेरा फिलहाल उसकी चार प्रोपर्टी को बेच कर खरीदारों को उनका पैसा लौटवाएगा।

रेरा सूत्रों की माने तो अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज पर पैसा लेकर फ्लैट/जमीन नहीं देने संबंधी 700 से ज्यादा लोगों के आवेदन रेरा के समक्ष आए हैं। अबतक अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज पर लोगों की 50 करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर की देनदारी बन रही है। रेरा अध्यक्ष अफजल अमानुल्लाह और सदस्य आरबी सिन्हा की बेंच ने शिकायतकर्ताओं की सुनवाई के बाद शुक्रवार को यह निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कई बार निर्देश देने के बावजूद अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज के संचालक खरीदारों को पैसा नहीं लौटा रहे हैं। वे रेरा और खरीददारों दोनों को भ्रमित कर रहे हैं कि निर्माण स्थल पर काम हो रहा है।

ऐसे में अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज की जमीन को बेच कर अब पैसा लौटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू की जा रही है। हालात ये है कुछ शिकायतकर्ता रकम नहीं मिलने के अभाव में अपना चिकित्सीय उपचार नहीं करा पा रहे जिन्हें उसकी तत्काल जरूरत है।

शिकायतकर्ता किशोरी प्रसाद, सुमन कुमार दुबे, आशुतोष कुमार, बरुण झा, नीलम पाठक, अनामिका श्रीवास्तव समेत कई लोगों ने रेरा के समक्ष मामले का शीघ्र समाधान कर उनकी राशि वापसी का अनुरोध किया है। इसके बाद रेरा ने सख्त रुख अख्तियार किया है।
रेरा ने अग्रणी ग्रुप से इन संपत्तियों की डीड मांगी

  • प्रकृति विहार प्रोजेक्ट, परमानंदपुर, सोनपुर के पास की जमीन
  • हाउस नंबर- ए/15, योगीपुर मुहल्ला, लोहियानगर, कंकड़बाग
  • फ्लैट नंबर- ए/403, अवध अपार्टमेंट, भूतनाथ रोड, कंकड़बाग
  • ​​​​​​​मौलाना इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, दानापुर के पास 7-8 कट्ठा जमीन

सुनवाई में गैरहाजिर 3 निदेशकों पर जुर्माना
रेरा बेंच ने अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज के तीन निदेशकों पर सुनवाई में उपस्थित नहीं होने पर प्रत्येक पर 25000 रुपए कॉस्ट (जुर्माना) लगाया है। उन्हें अगली सुनवाई के दौरान उपस्थित रहने का आदेश दिया है। यह भी कहा कि ऐसा नहीं होने पर कठोर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया जा सकता है।
रुबन अस्पताल प्रबंधन से भी रेरा बेंच ने अग्रणी से खरीदी गई जमीन की राशि मांगी
रेरा बेंच ने रुबन अस्पताल प्रबंधन को भी अग्रणी ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज से खरीदी गई जमीन की राशि में से लगभग दो करोड़ रुपए रेरा को देने को कहा है। रेरा ने कहा कि इस राशि को पहले आओ, पहले पाओ के आधार पर लोगों को लौटाया जाएगा। रेरा ने रुबन अस्पताल प्रबंधन से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है कि पाटलिपुत्र कॉलोनी (15ए) में पटना नगर निगम के स्वामित्व और अनुमोदन के बिना वे कैसे आवासीय भवन का उपयोग निजी अस्पताल के रूप में कर रहे हैं।
रेरा ट्रिब्यूनल ने अग्रणी होम्स के खिलाफ आपराधिक केस कराने का दिया था आदेश
बीते शुक्रवार को रेरा ट्रिब्यूनल ने कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए अग्रणी के एमडी और निदेशक पर आपराधिक मुकदमा दर्ज कराने का आदेश दिया था। साथ ही रेरा का आदेश बरकरार रखते हुए फ्लैट दिलाने के नाम पर वसूले गए करोड़ों रुपए वापस करने का भी आदेश दिया था। इसके खिलाफ ट्रिब्यूनल में अर्जी दायर की गई थी जिसे खारिज कर दिया गया था। जब अग्रणी ने पैसे रेरा के खाते में जमा नहीं किए तो ट्रिब्यूनल ने रेरा को आपराधिक केस दर्ज कराने का आदेश दे दिया।

