  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Recovery In Bihar 95.55%, Now Active Patient 8484, 265 Corona Patients Found In Patna, 6 Including Doctor Died

कोरोनावायरस:बिहार में रिकवरी 95.55%, अब एक्टिव मरीज 8484, पटना में 265 कोरोना मरीज मिले, डॉक्टर सहित 6 की मौत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
इस तरह राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 214946 हो गई है। इनमें से अबतक 205385 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार अब धीमी हो गई है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी हर रोज नए संक्रमित के मिलने का सिलसिला जारी है। गुरुवार को 131357 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 783 नए संक्रमित मिले। जबकि बुधवार को 140452 सैंपल की जांच हुई, जिसमें 870 नए संक्रमित मिले थे।

इस तरह राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 214946 हो गई है। इनमें से अबतक 205385 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। बिहार की रिकवरी दर 95.55 फीसदी है। जहां तक राज्य में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या की बात है तो यह कम होकर 8484 ही रह गई है।

कुल 1076 जानें गईं
अभी तक कोरोना से 1076 संक्रमितों की मौत भी हुई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 8 लोगों की मौत कोरोना वायरस से हुई है। गुरुवार को राजधानी पटना में एक बार फिर से सबसे ज्यादा 265 नए मामले सामने आये हैं।

पटना में अबतक 35357 संक्रमित

पटना जिले में गुरुवार को 265 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 35357 हो गई है। इनमें 32803 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अभी 2291 एक्टिव केस हैं। कटिहार के बारसोई अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक डॉ. अरुण कुमार की रुबन अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद वह 10 दिन से यहां भर्ती थे।

पीएमसीएच में 769 सैंपल की जांच हुई। इनमें 24 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटव आई जिसमें यहां भर्ती 12 मरीज हैं। कोविड अस्पताल से दो मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई। वहीं आईजीआईएमएस में 2614 सैंपल की जांच हुई जिनमें 49 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इनमें चार यहां भर्ती मरीज हैं। एम्स में 10 नए काेराेना संक्रमिताें काे भर्ती किया गया।

इनमें 5 पटना के हैं। वहीं 20 मरीजाें काे डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इलाज के दाैरान 4 मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई। उनमें पटना के तीन हैं। मृतकों में रूपसपुर के तारकेश्वर सिंह, आलमगंज के रंजन कुमार सिंह, खगाैल के राज आनंद और माेतिहारी के संजय सिंह हैं। एनएमसीएच में एक काेराेना मरीज जहानाबाद के 85 वर्षीय बैकुंठ सिंह की माैत हो गई। दो मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने पर छुट्टी दी गई।

एनएमसीएच : जांच में मिले डेंगू के दो मरीज
डेंगू का प्रकोप अब बढ़ता जा रहा है। एनएमसीएच के माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग में गुरुवार को डेंगू के लक्षण वाले तीन मरीजों के सैंपल की जांच की गई, जिनमें दो में बीमारी की पुष्टि हुई। एनएमसीएच में डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए 10 बेड का वार्ड बनाया गया है। इनमें पांच महिलाओं के लिए रिजर्व हैं।

