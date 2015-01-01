पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्लानिंग रहती तो ऐसा नहीं होता:गांधी सेतु पर ट्रकों को रोका तब 55 घंटे बाद जाम से मिली राहत

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मालवाहक वाहनों काे काेइलवर पुल और आरा के बबुरा पुल से पास कराया जाने लगा

गांधी सेतु की पू्र्वी लेन बंद हाेने से लगे जाम से करीब 55 घंटे के बाद लाेगाें काे राहत मिली। दरअसल गुरुवार काे सुबह में ट्रक और मालवाहक वाहनाें काे पटना से हाजीपुर की ओर गांधी सेतु से जाने पर राेक लगा दी गई और इन वाहनाें काे जीराे माइल से अनीसाबाद, फुलवारीशरीफ से काेइलवर पुल और आरा के बबुरा पुल से पास कराया जाने लगा।

सुबह में हाजीपुर से पटना की ओर मालवाहक वाहन व ट्रक आ रहे थे। उधर, साेन नदी पर पुराने काेइलवर पुल के समानंतर बने नए पुल की तीनों लेन काे आरा से पटना की ओर ट्रायल के लिए खाेल दिया गया। हालांकि इस नए पुल का उद‌्घाटन हाेना बाकी है। इससे वाहनाें ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली।

गांधी सेतु पुल पर लाेड कम गया, लेकिन शिवाला के पास वाहनाें के दबाव से जाम लगने लगा। शाम में आला अधिकारियाें की बैठक हुई जिसमें यह फैसला लिया गया कि गांधी सेतु से पटना से हाजीपुर की ओर बालू के ट्रक नहीं जाएंगे पर अन्य मालवाहक वाहन व भारी वाहन जाएंगे।

बालू से लदे ट्रक काे जीराे माइल से फुलवारी हाेते सहार पुल से भेजने का फैसला लिया गया। हाजीपुर की ओर से पटना आ रहे खाली ट्रक काे गांधी सेतु की बजाय दीघा पुल से परिचालन शुरू किया गया। प्रशासन के इन दाेनाें फैसले से वाहनाें का चक्का तेजी से घूमने लगा। इधर, एसएसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सभी थानेदाराें काे आदेश दिया गया है कि वे सड़क पर रहे। किसी भी हाल में जाम न लगे।
प्लानिंग रहती तो ऐसा नहीं होता
सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जब पूर्वी लेन बंद कर दिया ताे क्या प्रशासन काे इस बात की जानकारी नहीं थी कि वाहनाें का दबाव बढ़ेगा पर कुछ नहीं हुआ। अगर पूर्वी लेन बंद हाेने के बाद फाैरन काेई ठाेस प्लानिंग कर ली जाती ताे लाेगाें काे 2 दिनाें तक जाम से बिलबिलाना नहीं पड़ता। मंगलवार व बुधवार काे लाेग घंटाें तक जाम में फंसे रहे।

सोन पर नए बने सिक्स लेन पुल पर ट्रायल रन, आरा की ओर से वाहन इसी से आएंगे

बिहटा| जाम की समस्या से जूझने वाले तीन जिलों पटना, भोजपुर और छपरा की करीब 2 करोड़ की आबादी को बुधवार रात से बड़ी राहत की खबर मिली। सोन नद पर बन रहे सिक्स लेन पुल की आरएचएस लेन पर ट्रायल रन का आदेश मिल गया, जिससे बिहटा चौराहा से आरा की ओर भारी वाहनों के आने-जाने पर लगा प्रतिबंध पूरी तरीके से समाप्त हो गया।

इसका विधिवत उद्घाटन केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी 10 दिसंबर को करेंगे। ट्रायल रन के आदेश मिलते ही गुरुवार से आरा की ओर से आने वाले भारी वाहन इसी पुल से होकर पटना जिले में पहुंचे। जबकि इधर से जाने वाली गाड़ियों को पुराने पुल से निकाला गया। इस पुल से परिचालन की अनुमति मिलने से आने वाले दिनों में पटना में भी जाम से बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

जिन गाड़ियों को छपरा की ओर जाना होगा, वे बेवजह के पटना जाकर जाम का हिस्सा बनने से बचेंगी। निर्माण कंपनी एचपी सिंघला के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि लंबी दूरी तय करने के बाद स्पैन पर लॉन्चिंग के कारण निर्माण में विलंब हुआ। मार्च में पुल चालू करने का समय तय था। लेकिन, कोरोना के कारण विलंब होता चला गया। थानाध्यक्ष अवधेश झा ने बताया कि बिहटा चौराहा से गाड़ियां छोड़ने की अनुमति मिल गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें