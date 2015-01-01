पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:रेजोनेंस ने स्टार्ट के लिए मांगा आवेदन, 125 करोड़ की मिलेगी स्काॅलरशिप

पटना2 दिन पहले
कोटा के कोचिंग संस्थान रेजोनेंस की ओर से स्टूडेंट टैलेंट रिवार्ड टेस्ट ‘स्टार्ट 2020‘ के लिए आवेदन शुरू किया गया। स्टार्ट, कक्षा 5 से 10 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर की स्कॉलरशिप व रिवॉर्ड परीक्षा है। इस वर्ष स्टार्ट का 9वां संस्करण होगा। इस परीक्षा के माध्यम से विद्यार्थी अपनी तैयारी और प्रदर्शन का आकलन कर सकते हैं।

प्रबंध निदेशक आरके वर्मा ने बताया कि स्टार्ट 2020 में विद्यार्थियों के लिए 125 करोड़ रुपए के नकद पुरस्कार है और 125 करोड़ की स्कॉलरशिप दी जाएगी। कुल पुरस्कारों की संख्या 8000 है। यह परीक्षा 2 चरणों में आयोजित होगी। पहला चरण ऑनलाइन होगा।

दूसरा चरण कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट या ऑफलाइन माध्यम में होगा। पहले चरण की परीक्षा दिसंबर के अंत में होगी। इसमें सफल विद्यार्थियों को फरवरी में आयोजित होने वाला दूसरे चरण के लिए पात्र घोषित किया जाएगा। पहली बार राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर यह परीक्षा 10 प्रादेशिक भाषाओं में भी आयोजित की जा रही है।

