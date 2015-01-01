पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या का खुलासा:घर से बुला कर मारा था रिंकू को, गंगा में फेंक दिया था शव

पटना12 घंटे पहले
  • हत्या में शामिल आरोपी ने पुलिस को दिया बयान

मालसलामी के गाड़ीवान टोला निवासी 20 वर्षीय रिंकू उर्फ अक्षय कुमार की गोली मार हत्या करने के बाद बदमाशों ने शव को गंगा में फेंक दिया था। हत्या के मामले में जेल भेजे जा चुके पूर्वी नंदगोला निवासी राहुल कुमार उर्फ अभिषेक द्वारा पुलिस के समक्ष दिए गए बयान से हत्या, साजिश एवं शव को ठिकाने की बात पूरी तरह से सामने आ चुकी है।

पुलिस को हत्या में शामिल संजय कुमार खेसारी यादव, दिनेश गोप सहित अन्य अाराेपियाें की तलाश है। रिंकू की हत्या 11 नंवबर को हुई थी। गिरफ्तार राहुल ने पुलिस को बताया है कि रिंकू की हत्या की वजह मात्र यह है कि वह हमलोगों से आए दिन किसी ने किसी बात को लेकर विवाद करता था।

पुलिस का कहना है, राहुल साइकिल कारोबारी मालसलामी निवासी राकेश की हत्या में भी शामिल था, इस कारण से उसका मन बढ़ा हुआ था। कई कांडों में भी वह शामिल रहा है। घटना काे अंजाम देने से पहले राहुल, दिनेश गोप, संजय कुमार खेसारी यादव ने नंदगोला घाट पर पार्टी की। इसके बाद दिनेश ही रिंकू को घर से बुला कर ले गया और कहा कि चलो कुछ काम है।

पहली गोली खेसारी यादव ने चलाई जो गलती से दिनेश गोप के पेट को छू कर निकल गई। इसके बाद खेसारी ने लगातार कई फायर कर रिंकू की हत्या कर दी। उस वक्त घटनास्थल पर अजय कुमार वीरू भी माैजूद था। रिंकू की मौत के बाद शव को बोरे में डाल कर पूर्वी नंदगोला घाट पर फेंक दिया। हत्या में प्रयुक्त कुछ हथियारों को गंगा में फेंक दिया। बाकी बचे तीन देसी कट्टा को नंदगोला घाट किनारे केले की झाड़ी में छुपा दिया था। जिसे पुलिस ने बाद में बरामद कर लिया था।

मालसलामी थाना की पुलिस शव को बरामद नहीं कर सकी है। घटना की प्राथमिकी रिंकू के भाई विक्की के बयान पर दर्ज है, जिसमें तीन नामजद आराेपी हैं।

