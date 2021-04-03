पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रुपेश सिंह हत्याकांड:रितुराज की मां ने कहा- मेरा बेटा गुस्सैल नहीं, वह दाे मिनट में शांत हाे जाता है, वह हत्या कर ही नहीं सकता

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस का राेडरेज काे लेकर ऐसा खुलासा जिसपर न पीड़ित परिजनाें काे भराेसा, न ही आराेपियों के परिजनाें काे। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस का राेडरेज काे लेकर ऐसा खुलासा जिसपर न पीड़ित परिजनाें काे भराेसा, न ही आराेपियों के परिजनाें काे।
  • ससुर ने कहा- गाड़ी की टक्कर और हत्या के दिन का सीसीटीवी फुटेज एक साथ लाकर दिखाए पुलिस
  • पुलिस ने आराेपी काे भेजा जेल, तीन अन्य काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए छापेमारी

रूपेश सिंह हत्याकांड में पुलिस की राेड रेज की थ्यूरी पर ना पीड़ित परिजनाें काे भराेसा है और अब आराेपिताें के परिजनाें काे भी पुलिसिया खुलासा पर यकीन नहीं हाे रहा है। पुलिस ने कहा था कि रूपेश हत्याकांड में गिरफ्तार रितु राज सनकी है। वह गुस्सैल है।

उसे हर मुहल्ले के युवक जानते हैं। हालांकि रितु राज की मां सरकारी स्कूल में शिक्षिका पुष्पा का कहना है कि मेरा बटा गुस्सैल नहीं है। वह दाे मिनट में शांत हाे जाता है। हम उसे कभी-कभी डांट देते थे। उसे गाली दे देते थे पर वह फाैरन शांत हाे जाता था। उसके मन में कुछ नहीं रहता है। गाड़ी से टक्कर डेढ़ माह पहले हुई थी। इतने दिन तक वह किसी बात काे मन में नहीं रख सकता है। इस तरह के मामूली विवाद में वह उनकी हत्या नहीं कर सकता है। पुलिस ने उसे प्रताड़ित कर कबूल कराया है। मार के आगे भूत भागता है। जबरन बुलवाया गया है। उसकी आपराधिक छवि नहीं है। वह कभी जेल नहीं गया। वहीं रितु राज के घर में माैजूद उसके ससुर शैलेंद्र का कहना है कि पुलिस शनिवार काे घर से पकड़कर ले गई थी। घर से काेई हथियार बरामद नहीं हुआ है।

पुलिस जाे हथियार बरामद करने की बात कह रही है, वह प्लांड किया हुआ है। पुलिस ने बलि का बकरा खाेज लिया। पुलिस उस दिन का सीसीटीवी फुटेज काे लाए जिस दिन रूपेश की कार से उसकी बाइक की टक्कर हुई और घटना के दिन रितु राज का सीसीटीवी फुटेज लाए। फिर दाेनाें फुटेज काे मिलाए कि क्या दाेनाें फुटेज रितु राज का ही है? पूरा परिवार डिप्रेशन में चला गया है।
रितु राज काे नहीं जानते वहां के लाेग
पुलिस ने दावा किया था कि रितु राज काे हर मुहल्ले के लाेग जानते हैं। खेमनीचक के आदर्श् काॅलाेनी राेड नंबर 2 में जहां उसका परिवार रहता है वहां के लाेग उसे जानते हैं। घर से करीब 500 मीटर दूर पूर्वी कन्हाईनगर, चमनचक में जहां पुलिस ने अलग डेरा लेकर रहने की बात कही थी, आसपास के लाेग उसे जानते हैं। हालांकि भास्कर की टीम जब आदर्श काॅलाेनी गई और रितु राज के बारे में पूछताछ की ताे उसे लाेग नहीं जानते।
आदर्श काॅलाेनी राेड नंबर दाे के माेड़ पर राघाेपुर के रहने वाले की चाय व नाश्ता की दुकान है, वे भी रितु राज काे नहीं जानते। उस दुकान में कुछ युवक भी थे। उन्हें भी रितु राज के बारे में जानकारी नहीं हैं। कन्हाईनगर में जहां उसके अलग डेरा का बात पुलिस ने कही थी, वहां भी भास्कर की टीम गई। करीब 50 लाेगाें से उसके बारे में अनजान बनकर जानना चाहा पर किसी ने उसके बारे में बताना ताे दूर काेई उसका नाम तक नहीं जानता।

पिता काे छाेड़ा, 3 आराेपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबिश
पुलिस ने पूछताछ के बाद गिरफ्तार आराेपी रितु काे काेर्ट में पेश किया जहां से वह न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया। वहीं उसके पिता मनाेरंजन सिंह काे पुलिस ने छाेड़ दिया। वहीं इस मामले में फरार चल रहे तीन आराेपिताें पवन, बाैआ व एक अन्य काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए एसआईटी ने पटना सिटी, बहादुरपुर, रामकृष्णानगर से लेकर न्यू बाइपास से सटे कई मुहल्लाें में छापेमारी की पर तीनाें का सुराग नहीं मिला। तीनाें काे गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस की दाे टीम लगी हुई है। एसआईटी की एक टीम फिर छपरा गई है।
गाेली मारने से पहले रितु व उसके सहयाेगी पैदल गए थे अपार्टमेंट
पुलिस के अनुसार, 12 जनवरी की शाम काे रितु रात व उसके अन्य साथियाें ने मिलकर रूपेश की हत्या कर दी थी। सूत्राें का कहना है कि रितु व उसके साथी रूपेश की हत्या करने से पहले पैदल ही उनके अपार्टमेंट यह देखने गए थे कि उनकी कार अपार्टमेंट के पार्किंग में लगी है या नहीं। वहीं रूपेश की हत्या करने के अगले दिन रितु पटना से बस से गया रवाना हुआ। उसके बाद दूसरी बस पकड़कर रांची गया था। उसने बस इसलिए बदला था कि कहीं पुलिस ने पकड़ लेञ ठीक उसी तरह जैसे हत्या करने के बाद वह बाइक से सगुना माेड़ तक गया फिर 15 ऑटाे बदलकर अपने घर पहुंचा था।

पढ़ाई के दौरान कहता था...नौकरी नहीं मिली तो ट्रेकर चलाऊंगा
बहन अंजू सिंह ने बताया कि रूपेश पढ़ाई के दौरान पिता जी की और कई बार पड़ोसियों की गाड़ी लेकर चलाया करता था। कहता था कि नौकरी नहीं लगी तो ट्रेकर खरीद कर चलाऊंगा। उसकी गाड़ी के सामने कभी कोई सामने भी आ जाता तो हंस के कहता कि तुम्हें भी अभी ही सामने आना था। कोई परिस्थिति आ जाए वह हमेशा हंस के ही बता करता था। रूपेश को कोलकाता और मुंबई से नौकरी के ऑफर मिले, पर कहता था कि बुहार छोड़ कर कहीं नहीं जाउंगा।

पप्पू यादव ने कहा- रूपेश हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने फिल्म से भी खराब पटकथा रची

जाप के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि रूपेश सिंह हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने फिल्म से भी खराब पटकथा रची है। पुलिस खुद कह रही थी कि बाहर के किसी शूटर ने गोली मारी है। तो अब ये बाइक चोरी करने वाला ऋतुराज कहां से आ गया। अगर ऋतुराज ने हत्या की भी है तो जरूर किसी के इशारे पर की है। पर्दे के पीछे कई बड़े लोगों का हाथ हैं। पप्पू यादव गुरुवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

सीबीआई जांच की मांग को दोहराते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि रूपेश के परिवार ने सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है इसलिए इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई से होनी चाहिए। इंडिगो एयरलाइन्स से मेरी यह मांग की कि रूपेश की पत्नी को नौकरी दे और बिहार सरकार 25 लाख का मुआवजा दे। मौके पर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राघवेन्द्र सिंह कुशवाहा, राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रेमचंद सिंह, राजेश रंजन पप्पू और आजाद चांद आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें