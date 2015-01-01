पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पीकर का चुनाव:महागठबंधन की एकजुटता दिखाने और एनडीए पर दबाव बनाने के लिए राजद ने उतारा अपना प्रत्याशी

पटना14 मिनट पहले
पर्चा भरते अवध बिहारी, साथ में महागठबंधन के नेता।
  • एआईएमआईएम से राजद नेताओं की बात, पार्टी बोली-स्वविवेक से फैसला लेंगे हमारे विधायक
  • चुनाव हुआ तो खड़े होकर गिनती, क्राॅस वोटिंग नहीं, तेजस्वी बोले- अध्यक्ष हमारा होगा

महागठबंधन के कुनबे की एकजुटता प्रदर्शित करने, आक्रामकता बनाये रखने और एनडीए पर साइक्लोजिकल दबाव बनाये रखने की रणनीति के तहत राजद ने बुजुर्ग और अनुभवी सदस्य अवध बिहारी चौधरी को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के चुनाव में उतार नई रणनीति पेश कर दी है।

अब तक की परंपरा के उलट तेजस्वी ने यह दांव खेलकर एनडीए पर यह बढ़त लेने की कोशिश की है कि महागठबंधन को जनता ने तो बहुमत दिया है, उन्हें सत्ता में आने से रोका गया है। वहीं एनडीए से सवर्ण प्रत्याशी खड़ा होने के कारण महागठबंधन से यादव उम्मीदवार उतारकर सामाजिक समीकरण को समटने की कोशिश भी की गई है।

दरअसल जब तक भाजपा के नंदकिशोर यादव का नाम विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए तैर रहा था तब तक राजद ने महागठबंधन की तरफ से उम्मीदवार उतारने की कोई पहल नहीं की थी। पर सोमवार शाम में भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक के बाद जब लखीसराय के जीते विजय कुमार सिन्हा का नाम आगे किया गया तो महागठबंधन ने अपनी रणनीति भी सामने की।

पर्चा भरते विजय कुमार सिन्हा के साथ एनडीए के नेता।
पर्चा भरते विजय कुमार सिन्हा के साथ एनडीए के नेता।

वैसे इस दांव के पीछे कांग्रेस विधायकों पर एनडीए नेतृत्व की लगी नजर से भी जोड़ा जा रहा है। राजद नेतृत्व ने एआईएमआईएम के नेताओं से समर्थन की बाबत बात भी की। पर उधर से कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला। राजद के एक वरीय नेता ने बताया कि एआईएमआईएम नेतृत्व ने राजद से कहा कि महागठबंधन पहले 117 सदस्य जुटा ले और फिर बात करे तो आगे की सोची जाएगी राजद के नेता एनडीए उम्मीदवार और लखीसराय के विधायक विजय कुमार सिन्हा का चुनाव में विरोध करने वाले जदयू के एक गुट से भी संपर्क करने की कोशिश में हैं।

2 बार विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव 1 बार नाम वापसी

1. 26 मार्च 1967

धनिक लाल मंडल 171 वोट हरिहर प्रसाद सिंह 126 वोट धनिक लाल मंडल ने हरिहर प्रसाद सिंह को 45 मतों से पराजित किया।

2. 11 मार्च 1969

रामनारायण मंडल 155 वोट धनिक लाल मंडल 149 वोट {रामनारायण मंडल ने धनिक लाल मंडल को मात्र 6 वोट से हराया

3. 2000

वर्ष 2000 में सदानंद सिंह ने अध्यक्ष के लिए नामांकन किया था। उनके खिलाफ गजेंद्र हिमांशु थे। लेकिन, बाद में उन्होंने अपनी दावेदारी वापस ले ली।

महागठबंधनः अंतरात्मा की आवाज पर मिलेंगे वोट, अध्यक्ष हमारा होगा : तेजस्वी

महागठबंधन का नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि सभी दलों के विधायक अंतरात्मा की आवाज पर महागठबंधन के स्पीकर पद के उम्मीदवार अवध बिहारी चौधरी को वोट करेंगे और जीत हमारी होगी। अवध बिहारी चौधरी अनुभवी हैं, कई बार विधानसभा के सदस्य रहे हैं, मंत्री रहे हैं और वर्तमान में राजद के स्टेट पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष हैं।

10 सर्कुलर रोड में आयोजित बैठक में जुटे विधायकों से कहा कि एआईएमआईएम, बसपा, लोजपा और निर्दलीय विधायक से भी बात की जा रही है। महागठबंधन के सभी 110 विधायकों को सुबह 10 बजे विधानसभा में उपस्थित होना है। ध्वनिमत से मतदान हो तो जोर से एनडीए उम्मीदवार की खिलाफत करनी है।

मैंडेट हमें है यह समझते हुए हमने उम्मीदवार उतारा: अजीत
कांग्रेस विधायक दल के नेता अजीत शर्मा ने कहा कि पूरा राज्य जानता है कि चुनाव में महागठबंधन को मैंडट मिला पर उसकी चोरी हो गई। बावजूद एनडीए और महागठबंधन की ताकत में कुछ ही विधायकों का फासला है। हमने एनडीए विधायकों से भी आग्रह किया है कि राज्यहित में महागठबंधन उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में मतदान करें।

वोट में शामिल होंगे अनंत व अमरजीत
प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी ने गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव और जेल आईजी से बात कर राजद विधायक अनंत सिंह व माले विधायक अमरजीत कुशवाहा को मतदान में शामिल करने को कहा है।

एनडीए| तारकिशोर ने की तेजस्वी से बात सर्वसम्मति की दिनभर होती रही कोशिश
एनडीए की ओर से विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव टालने की भी कोशिश हो रही है। विपक्ष को विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष का पद देने की पेशकश की गयी है। उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने विपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव से भी बात की और उन्हें मान्य परंपराओं की याद दिलाते हुए अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए सर्वसम्मति बनाने का अनुरोध किया। लेकिन तेजस्वी ने यह अनुरोध अस्वीकार कर दिया।

उधर, भाजपा के अन्य वरीय नेता भी चुनाव टालने के विकल्पों पर काम करते रहे। वे महागठबंधन के अन्य दलों के नेताओं के साथ समन्वय बनाकर पूर्ण सहमति से विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनाने का प्रयास करते रहें। देर रात चुनाव टालने की कसरत चलती रही।

तेजस्वी को परंपरा तोड़ने में मजा आता है : मदन सहनी
जदयू के नेता व पूर्व मंत्री मदन सहनी ने कहा कि महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव को परंपरा तोड़ने में मजा आता है। भाजपा विधायक संजीव चौरसिया ने कहा कि स्पीकर के चुनाव में एनडीए उम्मीदवार की जीत तय है। सर्वसम्मति की परंपरा तोड़कर उन्होंने साबित कर दिया कि उन्हें हर चीज में राजनीति करनी है।

विधायकों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य
भाजपा-जदयू ने अपने सदस्यों को वोटिंग के दौरान सदन में उपस्थित रहने को कहा है। भाजपा ने व्हिप जारी किया है। तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने बताया कि विधायकों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है।

चुनाव हुआ तो... खड़े होकर गिनती, क्राॅस वोटिंग नहीं
चुनाव में विधायकों को खड़े होकर अपना मंतव्य देना होगा। वे प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में हां या ना में खड़े होंगे। इसी आधार पर उनकी गिनती होगी। अपने दलीय व्यवस्था से अलग वोटिंग करने पर सदस्यता जाएगी। लिहाजा क्रास वोटिंग की संभावना नहीं है। इसीलिए पार्टी सामान्यतया व्हिप जारी नहीं करती है।

