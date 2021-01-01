पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:ओवैसी को रोकने के लिए राजद पश्चिम बंगाल में लड़ेगा चुनाव

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिद्दीकी और श्याम रजक सीएम ममता बनर्जी से मिलकर बनाएंगे रणनीति

बिहार में ओवैसी की पार्टी एआईएमआईएम की बढ़त से चिंतित राजद पश्चिम बंगाल में उसे रोकने के लिए ममता बनर्जी की टीएमसी के साथ चुनाव लड़ने की संभावना तलाश रहा है। पार्टी ने रणनीति के तहत दो बड़े नेताओं अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी और श्याम रजक को इसके लिए बंगाल भेजने का निर्णय किया है। वे कोलकाता में सीएम ममता बनर्जी और उनके भतीजा अभिषेक बनर्जी व अन्य प्रमुख रणनीतिकारों के साथ बैठेंगे और ओवैसी को रोकने के लिए चुनाव लड़ने पर चर्चा करेंगे।

30 को कोलकाता, इसके बाद असम दौरे पर भी जाएंगे
राजद इसी बहाने कोलकाता, सिलिगुड़ी, वर्धमान, चितरंजन, जलपाईगुड़ी समेत कई जगहों पर जहां बिहार से जुड़े लोगों की बहुलता है, वहां चुनाव लड़ने का भी मन बना रहा है। वैसे ये दोनों नेता असम भी जाएंगे। वहां के बिहारी बहुलता वाले क्षेत्रों में भाजपा को हराने की रणनीति बनाएंगे। श्याम रजक ने कहा कि वे और अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी 30 जनवरी को पश्चिम बंगाल और असम के दौरे पर जाएंगे। पहले वे पश्चिम बंगाल जाएंगे, जहां ममता बनर्जी और अभिषेक बनर्जी से मुलाकात करेंगे। भाजपा विरोधी अन्य पार्टियों के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ भी बैठक करेंगे।

युवा राजद ने निकाला आक्रोश मार्च, फूंका पुतला
पटना|युवा राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मो. कारी सोहैब के नेतृत्व में आयकर गोलंबर तक आक्रोश मार्च निकाला कर मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला दहन किया गया। युवा राजद के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता अरुण यादव ने कहा कि सभी जिलों में आक्रोश मार्च और पुतला दहन किया गया। उन्होंने किसानों के हित में कृषि कानूनों को जल्द रद्द करने की मांग भी की।

