लंबित योजनाओं का जारी होगा वर्क ऑर्डर:राजधानी के गली व नाली निर्माण की योजनाओं को किया जाएगा कंपाइल

पटना2 घंटे पहले
राजधानी में गली व नाली की योजनाओं को अभी तक कंपाइल कराने में सफलता नहीं मिल पाई है। वार्ड सभा का आयोजन कर नगर निगम की ओर से योजनाओं का चयन किया गया। इन योजनाओं पर काम भी शुरू किया गया। लेकिन, योजनाओं की विवरणी को एक स्थान पर नहीं रखे जाने से परेशानी हो रही है।

नगर निगम प्रशासन की ओर से स्वीकृत योजनाओं को जमीन पर उतारने की तैयारियां शुरू की गई हैं। दरअसल, अंचल स्तर पर वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ लगातार बैठक के क्रम में अधिकारियों के सामने वार्डों में नाली-गली के पक्कीकरण की योजनाओं को पूरा कराए जाने पर सवाल खड़े किए गए। इसके बाद जब समीक्षा शुरू हुई तो गड़बड़ी सामने आई। अब इसको दूर करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है।

पटना नगर निगम क्षेत्र में लंबित योजनाओं को पूरा करने के लिए विशेष रूप से कार्यक्रम तैयार किया जा रहा है। नाली-गली पक्कीकरण योजना इसमें सबसे प्रमुख है। मुख्यमंत्री शहरी नाली-गली पक्कीकरण योजना के तहत वार्ड सभा के माध्यम से करीब 4300 योजनाओं का चयन किया गया।

इन योजनाओं को वर्ष 2020 में ही पूरा कराने की योजना थी। लेकिन, अब तक इन योजनाओं को पूरा कराने में सफलता नहीं मिल पाई है। इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण योजनाओं को कंपाइल नहीं किया जाना बताया जा रहा है। अभी नगर निगम की ओर से करीब 3000 सड़क व नाली निर्माण की योजनाओं में से 800 योजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है।

वहीं, करीब 1300 जर्जर सड़कों की योजनाओं को भी पूरा कराने के लिए निगम की ओर से कार्य किया जाना है। निगम ने अब निर्णय लिया है कि सभी योजनाओं की सूची को कंप्यूटरीकृत किया जाएगा। इसमें जिन योजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है, उसे अलग रखा जाएगा।

जिन योजनाओं को प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है, उनकी अलग सूची रहेगी। इसके अलावा विभिन्न स्तरों पर अटकी योजनाओं की सूची इसमें शामिल की जाएगी। इसके आधार पर आगे योजनाओं की प्रगति की समीक्षा की जाएगी। अभी करीब 2200 योजनाएं लंबित हैं। इन योजनाओं को पूरा कराने की दिशा में लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

योजनाओं के पूरा नहीं होने पर बढ़ा है विवाद
वार्डों में चयनित योजनाओं को अब तक शुरू नहीं कराए जाने या पूरा नहीं कराने को लेकर लगातार विवाद बढ़ा हुआ है। नगर निगम बोर्ड की पिछले दिनों हुई बैठक के दौरान भी यह मामला जोरदार तरीके से उठा था। इस मामले में नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा की ओर से भी साफ किया गया है कि सभी योजनाओं की सूची तैयार की जा रही है। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए जल्द ही सभी योजनाओं को प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति देते हुए वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किया जाएगा। राशि की उपलब्धता के आधार पर कार्य को पूरा कराया जाएगा।

राशि डायवर्सन से बढ़ी है मुश्किल
जांच के क्रम में यह भी मामला सामने आया है कि सरकार की ओर से नाली-गली योजना मद की राशि का डायवर्सन हो गया है। दरअसल, बैंक में अलग-अलग खाता नहीं रहने से पहले जो राशि आती थी, उसे निगम प्रशासन की ओर से अपने खाते में लेकर अन्य कार्यों में खर्च कर दिया गया। वेतन-पेंशन मद में भी राशि खर्च कर दी गई।

सरकार की ओर से अब योजनाओं के मद में राशि अलग प्रकार से जारी की जाने लगी है। इससे अब योजना व गैर योजना मद में आने वाली राशि का विवरण निगम के पास रहेगा। नगर आयुक्त का कहना है कि दूसरे मदों में खर्च हुई राशि को अब निगम मद से योजना मद में स्थांतरित किया जाएगा। इससे कार्य को पूरा कराया जाएगा।

