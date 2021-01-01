पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर ने 31 जनवरी को ही बताया था:आज पुलिस ने किया खुलासा; बिल्डर, उसके दोस्त और उसकी पत्नी को पुलिस ने उठाया, इसी के बाद सुलझा रुपेश हत्याकांड

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिल्डर साकेत के जरिए ऋतुराज को गिरफ्तार कर पाई पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिल्डर साकेत के जरिए ऋतुराज को गिरफ्तार कर पाई पुलिस।
  • अलकापुरी के रहने वाले साकेत कुमार सिंह से थी ऋतुराज की दोस्ती
  • वारदात के बाद 15 बार ऑटो बदलकर पहुंचा था अपने घर

31 जनवरी को ही भास्कर ने अपनी खबर के जरिये बता दिया था कि रुपेश हत्याकांड में पूछताछ के लिए SIT ने दानापुर के खगौल में टायर मॉल बनवा रहे बिल्डर को पकड़ा था। पटना के रामकृष्णा नगर से उसके दोस्त और उसकी पत्नी को भी अपने कब्जे में लिया था। अब आज यह बात पटना पुलिस के खुलासे से भी साबित हो गई। दरअसल, टायर मॉल बनवा रहे बिल्डर का नाम साकेत कुमार सिंह है। ऋतुराज इसका दोस्त है। पुलिस ने सबसे पहले साकेत कुमार सिंह को ही अपने कब्जे में लिया था। लगातार तीन दिनों तक उससे पूछताछ की थी। पुलिस ने इस पूरे मामले की पड़ताल कैसे की, वह साकेत और ऋतुराज तक कैसे पहुंची, इसकी पूरी जानकारी इस खबर में बताएंगे। 22 दिनों की जांच के दौरान 200 से अधिक CCTV कैमरे के 600 GB से अधिक वीडियो फुटेज को पुलिस टीम ने खंगाला था। हर रोज इसकी जांच की गई थी। गर्वनर और CM हाउस के पास लगे CCTV कैमरों को भी खंगाला गया था।

पुलिस को मिला क्लू, 18 जनवरी को दिखा चेहरा
12 जनवरी को रात डेढ़ बजे तक पुलिस टीम ने घटनास्थल और इसके आसपास के कैमराें को खंगाला। तब पता चला कि बाइक सवार अपराधी अटल पथ होते हुए निकले। फिर 13 जनवरी को घटनास्थल से लेकर इंद्रपुरी तक के CCTV कैमरे को खंगाला गया। इसके बाद 14 जनवरी को इन्द्रपुरी से राजीव नगर नाला होते हुए आशियाना-दीघा रोड तक खंगाला गया। 15 जनवरी को आशियाना नगर-दीघा रोड से रुकुनपुरा के बकरी बाजार तक, 16 जनवरी को सगुना मोड़ तक लगे CCTV कैमरे के वीडियो फुटेज को खंगाला गया। इतने दिनों तक पुलिस पूरी तरह से ब्लाइंड थी. क्योंकि उनके पास अपराधी की बाइक का नंबर और कपड़ों के रंग के अलावा सबूत के तौर पर कुछ भी नहीं था। बात 18 जनवरी की है। पुलिस टीम राजवंशी नगर में हनुमान मंदिर के पास के CCTV कैमरे के फुटेज को खंगाल रही थी। इसी दरम्सान 12 जनवरी की दोपहर 2:54 मिनट पर बाइक और कपड़े के आधार पर पहली बार ऋतुराज का चेहरा पुलिस को दिखा था। गवर्नर हाउस वाले रास्ते से बेली रोड पर आया था और U टर्न लेकर मंदिर के पास रुका था।

इस तरह कन्हाई नगर तक पहुंची पुलिस
19 जनवरी को गवर्नर हाउस वाले रास्ते, CM हाउस के पास, वेटनरी कॉलेज के CCTV को खंगाला गया। इस आधार पर गर्दनीबाग इलाके की तरफ टीम पहुंची, पर उस इलाके में CCTV नहीं है। 20 जनवरी को लीड मिली चितकोहरा के पंजाबी कॉलोनी में, क्योंकि वहां के CCTV में दोनों बाइक पर चार अपराधी दिखे थे। उसी दिन लारा पेट्रोल पम्प पर पल्सर बाइक में 20 सेकेंड के अंदर 4 लीटर पेट्रोल भरवाते भी दिखे। इसी सिक्वेंस में CCTV फुटेज के जरिए तलाश करती हुई टीम 21 जनवरी को रामकृष्णा नगर थाना क्षेत्र के फोर्ड हॉस्पिटल के पास पहुंची। यहां से पुलिस को एक बात क्लियर हो गई कि अपराधी पटना से बाहर नहीं गए हैं। 22 जनवरी की शाम एक ऐसा CCTV फुटेज हाथ लगा, जिसमें ऋतुराज फोर्ड हॉस्पिटल के पीछे वाली गली से निकलते हुए दिखा। उसकी बाइक भी दिखी। इसके बाद ही पुलिस कंफर्म हो गई।

साकेत की कॉल डिटेल से मिला ऋतुराज का नंबर
इस केस की जांच के दरम्यान पुलिस ने 4 हजार से भी अधिक कॉल डिटेल्स को खंगाला था, लेकिन ऋतुराज का मोबाइल नम्बर पुलिस के हाथ साकेत कुमार सिंह के कॉल डिटेल्स को खंगालने के बाद लगा। असल में साकेत का घरा आलमगंज थाना अंतर्गत अलकापुरी इलाके में है। 12 जनवरी को ऋतुराज अपने एक दोस्त के साथ बाइक से साकेत के घर गया था। वहां काफी देर रहा भी। इसके बाद वह वापस निकला। जिस बाइक से निकला, वह साकेत का था। एक डॉक्टर की मदद से पुलिस ने वहां CCTV फुटेज खंगाला तो उसमें क्लू के तौर पर बाइक का नम्बर मिला। जब उसकी पड़ताल हुई तो वह बाइक साकेत की निकली, जो उसकी पत्नी के नाम पर थी। इसी दरम्यान जांच करते हुए साकेत का आधार नंबर मिला और उसके जरिए उसका मोबाइल नम्बर। फिर इसके कॉल डिटेल को खंगाला गया तब जाकर ऋतुराज का मोबाइल नम्बर मिला। इसके बाद ऋतुराज के मोबाइल का टावर लोकेशन खंगाला गया तो सारी बात सामने आ गई।

बदल दिया था बाइक का नम्बर
ऋतुराज को पुलिस साइको बता रही है। वह क्राइम करता है, लेकिन इसमें भी उसने कुछ क्राइटेरिया तय कर रखा है। देशद्रोह, बलात्कार और लूट जैसी वारदात नहीं करनी, यह उसने तय कर रखा था। लेकिन, वह दिमाग का बड़ा शातिर है। जिस अपाचे बाइक से वारदात को अंजाम देने गया था, वह चोरी की थी। वारदात से पहले उस पर (BR07/AN9432) का नम्बर प्लेट लगा था। इस नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस ने जांच की तो पता चला कि उस नम्बर की असली अपाचे बाइक दरभंगा जिले के मब्बी में खड़ी थी। मगर, आगे की जांच में यह साफ हुआ कि वारदात के दौरान उस बाइक का नम्बर प्लेट बदला हुआ था। उस वक्त उस पर (BR07EA/7756) का नम्बर प्लेट लगा हुआ था।

वारदात के बाद 15 बार बदला था ऑटो
12 जनवरी की रात रुपेश की हत्या करने के बाद ऋतुराज अपने साथियों के साथ अटलपथ, इंद्रपुरी, राजीव नगर नाला से बेली रोड, रुपसपुर होते हुए सगुना मोड़ तक गया था। इस बात के सबूत भी CCTV में कैद हैं। लेकिन, इसके बाद जो काम ऋतुराज ने किया था, उस बारे में किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं होगा। सगुना मोड़ पर ऋतुराज बाइक से उतर गया था। बाइक लेकर वहां से उसका साथी निकल गया, पर ऋतुराज वहां से ऑटो में बैठा। वह दीघा में बाटा के पास उतरा, फिर दूसरे ऑटो में बैठा और गांधी मैदान आया। इसके बाद फिर ऑटो बदला और कोतवाली टी पर पहुंचा। वहां से फिर ऑटो बदला और पटना जंक्शन गया। इसके बाद भी ऑटो बदला और राजेंद्र नगर गया। इसी तरह से उसने 15 बार ऑटो बदले और रात में अपने घर पहुंचा।

