कांग्रेस का सरकार से सवाल:सचिन पायलट ने पूछा- 15 साल में कितना निवेश हुआ, कितने कारखाने लगे

पटना2 घंटे पहले
पटना में प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट।
  • सरकार हर मुद्दे पर विफल है, अगर बिहार का विकास किया है तो उसके आंकड़े पेश करें

कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट ने गुरुवार को कानून व्यवस्था समेत तमाम मुद्दों पर नीतीश सरकार को कटघरे में खड़ा किया। पायलट ने कहा कि सरकार हर मुद्दे पर विफल रही है। नीतीश कुमार का एक ही मकसद है कि किसी तरह मुख्यमंत्री बने रहना। पहले उन्होंने भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनाई फिर राजद के साथ चले गए। आज लालू प्रसाद पर तमाम आरोप लगाने वाले नीतीश ने पिछले चुनाव में उन्हीं के साथ वोट मांगा था।

आज मोदी के साथ मंच साझा कर रहे हैं। एक दौर था जब नीतीश, मोदी का विरोध करते थे। चुनावों में कांग्रेस के प्रदर्शन पर सचिन पायलट ने कहा कि हमें 70 सीटें मिली हैं। लगभग सभी सीटों पर हमारी स्थिति अच्छी है। कार्यकर्ता उत्साहित हैं। आज माहौल बता रहा है कि जनता नीतीश जी के शासन से ऊब चुकी है। जब एंटीइन्कंबेंसी होती है तो जनता का एक ही मकसद होता है सरकार को हटाना।

नीतीश सरकार के विकास के दावों पर पायलट ने कहा कि अगर विकास कराया है तो आंकड़े पेश करेंं। हद तो यह है कि केंद्र में भी राजग की सरकार और यहां भी फिर भी हर मुद्दे पर विपक्ष को घेर रहे हैं। नीतीश जी बताएं 15 साल में कितना निवेश हुआ, कितने कारखाने लगे? आज जनता नौजवानों को मौका देना चाहती है। चुनाव में रोजगार के मुद्दे पर पायलट ने कहा कि पहले नीतीश जी और भाजपा ने महागठबंधन के 10 लाख नौकरियों के वादे का मजाक उड़ाया, फिर चंद दिन बाद 19 लाख रोजगार देने का दावा किया।

नीतीश कुमार का एक ही मकसद है कि किसी तरह मुख्यमंत्री बने रहना : सचिन

कानून व्यवस्था पर पायलट ने कहा कि मुंगेर में बच्चे को गोली मार दी जाती है और किसी जिम्मेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है। एलजेपी और चिराग के मुद्दे पर पायलट ने कहा कि पर्दे के पीछे इनकी क्या खिचड़ी पक रही है यही जानें? लेकिन हमारा गठबंधन साफ है। अपराध पहले भी हो रहे थे लेकिन पता नहीं चलता था, अभी चुनाव है तो मामले खुलकर सामने आ रहे हैं।

जदयू और कांग्रेस के साथ आने के सवाल पर पायलट ने कहा कि यह असंभव है। कुर्सी के लिए नीतीश कुमार साथी बदलते हैं। लेकिन भाजपा भी आज उनका साथ छोड़ रही है। न तो नीतीश भाजपा के पोस्टरों में हैं और न ही अंदरखाने। जनता परेशान है। कोरोनाकाल में सबसे ज्यादा बिहार के लोग परेशान दिखे। कई-कई दिन भूखे-प्यासे पैदल चलते रहे लेकिन सरकार ने सुध नहीं ली। सबसे ज्यादा कुव्यवस्था बिहार में रही। न तो यहां टेस्टिंग की व्यवस्था हुई और न लोगों के इलाज पर ध्यान दिया गया।

