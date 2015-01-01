पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:एजेंसी कर्मचारियों का तीन माह से वेतन भुगतान बंद, संघ ने दी 10 से काम बंद करने की चेतावनी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पटना नगर निगम में एजेंसी के माध्यम से काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का वेतन भुगतान तीन माह से लंबित है। इस मामले को जोरदार तरीके से उठाया गया है। पिछले दिनों एजेंसी कर्मियों ने नगर निगम मुख्यालय पर भी प्रदर्शन किया था।

इससे पहले 15 अगस्त को पटना नगर निगम चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारी संघ से वार्ता के क्रम में नगर निगम प्रशासन ने एजेंसी कर्मियों को भी उचित सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया गया था। अबतक इस मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं होने के बाद दीपावाली व छठ महापर्व के बीच नगर निगम के इन कर्मचारियों ने 10 नवंबर से काम बंद करने की चेतावनी दी है। पटना नगर निगम में कार्यरत निजी एजेंसी के कर्मियों को अगस्त, सितंबर व अक्टूबर का वेतन भुगतान नहीं करने से मजदूरों में आक्रोश व्याप्त है। नगर नगम में एजेंसी के करीब 2500 कर्मियों की हालत वेतन नहीं मिलने से खराब है। पटना नगर निगम चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारी संघ ने इन एजेंसी कर्मियों की समस्याओं को लेकर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

संघ का कहना है कि मकान मालिक किराए के लिए परेशान कर रहा है। दुकानदारों ने उधार देना बंद कर दिया है। दुर्गापूजा में भी एजेंसी कर्मियों को वेतन नहीं मिला। अब दीवाली व छठ पर्व सामने है। वेतन की मांग किए जाने पर कर्मियों को हटाने की धमकी दी जाती है। कर्मचारी संघ के महासचिव व बिहार राज्य सफाई मजदूर यूनियन के अध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर दास, संयोजक दिलीप राउत, सचिव प्रदीप कुमार, अवनीश कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार, देवराज कुमार ने कहा कि नगर आयुक्त अविलंब वेतन भुगतान करें।

