पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिठाइयों में गड़बड़ी:दीपावली के समय लिए गए थे सैंपल; काजू बर्फी में एल्युमिनियम का अर्क, लिवर-किडनी को खतरा

पटना12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिठाइयों के 210 सैंपल की जांच में 32 में मिली गड़बड़ी

पटना सहित राज्य के कई शहरों में मिलावटी मिठाइयों की बिक्री जोरों पर हैं। अगर इन मिठाइयों को खा लें, तो किडनी-लीवर तक खराब हो सकती है। राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों से दीपावली के मौके पर फूड सेफ्टी विभाग ने मिठाइयों की क्वालिटी जांच के लिए 210 सैंपल लिया था। इनकी जांच अगमकुआं स्थित कंबाइंड फूड एंड ड्रग लेबोरेट्री में कराई गई। जिसमें 32 सैंपलों में गड़बड़ी मिली है।

जांच में मिला कि काजू बर्फी में सिल्वर के जगह एल्युमिनियम का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। लड्डू में कुछ जगहों पर लड्डू में खाने वाला रंग का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया गया। कुछ मिठाइयों में जहां छेना या पनीर की जगह स्टार्च (मैदा या आटा) का इस्तेमाल किया गया। इसकी पुष्टि लेबोरेट्री के खाद्य विश्लेषक महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने की। पटना, दरभंगा, भागलपुर, सहरसा आदि से सैंपल लिए गए थे।

दुकानों पर होगी कार्रवाई
फूड सेफ्टी आफिसर अजय कुमार का कहना है कि क्वालिटी परखने के लिए जांच अभियान चलाया गया था। पर इस कोरोना की वजह से संख्या कम थी। जिन दुकानों के मिठाई में गड़बड़ी मिलती है। उनको चैलेंज करने का 30 दिन का समय दिया जाता है। यदि इस अवधि के दौरान रिस्पांस नहीं किया गया तो उस पर कार्रवाई होती है। डॉ. कुमार ने कहा कि एल्युमुनियम बर्क के इस्तेमाल पर मनाही है। क्वालिटी सब स्टैंडर्ड होने पर आर्थिक दंड का प्रावधान है।

कई अंगों को नुकसान
वहीं डॉ. दिवाकर तेजस्वी का कहना है कि अधिक मात्रा में यदि अधिक एल्युमुनियम बर्क का इस्तेमाल किया जाय तो वह लिवर, किडनी को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है। वहीं खाने वाले रंग के जगह पर अन्य रंग का इस्तेमाल किया गया हो और लंबे समय तक उसका इस्तेमाल किया जाय तो वह स्किन, अस्थमा, एलर्जी, लिवर, किडनी आदि की समस्या उत्पन्न कर सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें