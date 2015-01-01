पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध तरीके से बालू का अंधाधुंध उत्खनन और प्रेषण जारी:तीन मीटर की जगह 20 मीटर खोदकर निकाल ले रहे बालू

कोईलवर| नीरज कुमार4 घंटे पहले
गड्ढा खोद पानी सने बालू निकालती मशीन और खड़े ओवरलोडेड ट्रक।
  • एनजीटी से अनुमति सिर्फ तीन मीटर खोदने की पर बालू खदानों में मानकों का खुलेआम उल्लंघन कर किया जा रहा उत्खनन

सुनहरे रेत के काले व्यवसाय से जुड़े बालू माफिया नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल की नियमों की अनदेखी कर अवैध उत्खनन में जुट गए हैं। जिससे पर्यावरण पर खतरा बढ़ गया है। लेकिन इसे लेकर ना खान व भूतत्व विभाग गंभीर है ना ही सम्बन्धित बालू कम्पनी। जिस कारण अवैध उत्खनन और प्रेषण जारी है। जहां सोन नदी में अवैध उत्खनन से पर्यावरण पर प्रतिकूल असर पड़ रहा है। वहीं ट्रकों पर पानी सने ओवरलोडेड बालू के कारण आरा-पटना नेशनल हाइवे, सकड्डी-नासरीगंज स्टेट हाइवे, आरा-छपरा फोरलेन समेत लिंक पथों की स्थिति समय से पहले जर्जर हो रही है। जिन सड़काें की क्षमता 40 से 60 टन वाहन को ले जाने की है। उस सड़क पर एक सौ टन से ज्यादा बालू लोड ट्रक गुजर रही है।

अवैध उत्खनन ने सोन नद का रंग किया बदरंग
कोईलवर, धन्डीहा, फरहंगपुर, बहियारा जमालपुर, महादेवचक सेमरिया, राजापुर समेत कई घाटो में सोन नद में अंधाधुंध बालू उत्खनन से सोन का रंग बदरंग हो गया है। अवैध उत्खनन से सोन नदी लगभग 20 से 25 फीट गहरा हो गया है। वहीं समतल दिखने वाला सोन नद का बालू पर चारो तरफ गड्ढे ही गड्ढे हैं। मशीनों द्वारा खोदे गये गड्ढे में पानी भरे होने के कारण कई लोग डूब अपनी जान गवां दिये हैं। लेकिन इससे जिला प्रशासन और बालू कम्पनी के सेहत पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ता है।

भोजपुर में 39 बालू घाटों को मिली है उत्खनन की मंजूरी
जिला सहायक खनन निदेशक प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में 39 बालू घाटों से उत्खनन की मंजूरी मिली है। जहाँ एनजीटी के मानकों के अनुसार बालू उत्खनन व प्रेषण करना है। तीन मीटर से ज्यादा या उससे पहले बालू से पानी आने पर उत्खनन करने व नियमों की अनदेखी पर घाट संचालक पर कारवाई की जायेगी। वहीं पानी सने बालू के प्रेषण पर भी रोक है। ऐसे वाहनों को पकड़ नियम संगत कार्रवाई करते हुए जुर्माना वसूला जायेगा।

प्रशासन की रोक के बावजूद खदानों में वाहनों की ओवरलोडिंग है जारी
पाबंदी के बावजूद लगभग सभी बालू खदानों में वहन क्षमता से ज्यादा बालू लोडिंग का खेल बदस्तूर जारी है। ट्रकों पर बालू की ओवरलोडिंग कराई जाती है। फिर उनका चालान काटा जाता है। जो सड़कों पर निकलती है। यहीं नहीं नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रीब्यूनल के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने आदेश दिया है कि किसी बालू खदान से तीन मीटर गहरा या उससे पानी निकलने से पहले बालू का उत्खनन अवैध है। जिसका ना उत्खनन किया जा सकता है ना ही प्रेषण करनी की अनुमति है। लेकिन बालू कम्पनी के सम्बन्धित घाट संचालक मशीन द्वारा 15 से 20 मीटर गहरा कर पानी से बालू निकाल ट्रकों पर ओवरलोड करते हैं। जिसकी जानकारी बालू विभाग, बालू कम्पनी समेत सभी को है, लेकिन हमाम में सभी नंगे है।

