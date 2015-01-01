पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम से सरकार हलकान:गांधी सेतु पर नहीं चलेंगे बालू वाले ट्रक, जेपी सेतु पर हल्के वाहनों और बसों का परिचालन

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • अपर मुख्य सचिव ने वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग से की बैठक, लिए गए कई अहम फैसले

महात्मा गांधी सेतु पर जाम की समस्या को लेकर राज्य सरकार बेहद गंभीर हो गई है। गुरुवार को गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमीर सुबहानी की अध्यक्षता में वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जाम की समस्या से प्रभावी ढंग से निपटने के लिए विभिन्न जिलों के जिलाधिकारी, पुलिस अधीक्षक के साथ बैठक हुई।

बैठक के बाद परिवहन सचिव संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पिछले दो दिनों से गांधी सेतु पर जाम की काफी समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। इस समय सेतु पर पूर्वी लेन पर कार्य प्रारम्भ होने के कारण पटना के आसपास जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है। इसके निराकरण के लिए पटना, वैशाली, सारण व भोजपुर जिले को आपसी समन्वय के साथ काम करने की कार्ययोजना बनाई गई है।
पटना समेत 4 जिलों को समन्वय बना काम करने का टास्क

1.जेपी सेतु के दोनों छोर से हल्के वाहनों व बसों का परिचालन होगा। सेतु से उत्तर से दक्षिण की ओर खाली भारी वाहनों का परिचालन किया जाएगा। लोडेड भारी वाहन उत्तर से दक्षिण की ओर पूर्णतः वर्जित रहेंगे। 2.महात्मा गांधी सेतु पर बालू वाले ट्रक नहीं चलेंगे। अन्य भारी वाहनों का परिचालन मान्य होगा। वैशाली की से आने वाले खाली ट्रक जेपी सेतु के माध्यम से पटना में प्रवेश करेंगे। 3.पीपा पुल पर दोनों दिशा में हल्के वाहनों का संचालन होगा। रात्रि के समय में भी संचालन हो, इसके लिए पुल व एप्रोच रोड के दोनों तरफ लाइटिंग की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था पुल निर्माण निगम के द्वारा की जाएगी। 4.सिक्स लेन के कोईलवर पुल पर ट्रायल रन के लिए एनएचएआई से सैद्धांतिक सहमति ली गई। यह भी सहमति बनी कि बालू लदे ट्रकों का परिचालन अरवल-सहार/कोईलवर पुल के माध्यम से छपरा की ओर किया जाएगा। 5.वैशाली में पुल के छोर पर गंगा ब्रिज थाना की व्यवस्था के समरूप गांधी सेतु के दक्षिणी छोर पर, कोईलवर सेतु के पूर्वी छोर पर और जेपी सेतु के दोनों छोर पर विशेष ओपी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। 6.छपरा में ट्रैफिक का परिचालन व्यवस्थित करने के लिए डोरीगंज सड़क की मरम्मत शीघ्र शुरू होगी।

55 घंटे बाद लाेगाें काे जाम से मिली निजात

गांधी सेतु के पू्र्वी लेन बंद हाेने से लगे जाम से करीब 55 घंटे बाद लाेगाें काे राहत मिल गई। मंगलवार काे दनियावां तक 30 किमी तो बुधवार काे फतुहा के सुकुलपुर से जीराे माइल तक 10 किमी तक जाम रहा।

कोईलवर, एम्स-दीघा एलिवेटेड पुल व एक्जीविशन रोड लिंक पुल चालू

छह लेन वाला कोईलवर पुल, एम्स-दीघा एलिवेटेड पुल व एक्जीविशन रोड लिंक पुल गुरुवार को चालू हो गया। पथ निर्माण मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने बताया कि एनएच 41 के अधिकारियों से बातचीत के बाद कोईलवर पुल पर ट्रायल के तौर पर परिचालन शुरू किया गया है। 10 को इसका विधिवत उद्घाटन किया जाएगा।

मंत्री ने कहा कि एम्स-दीघा एलिवेटेड पुल भी चालू हो गया है। इसके उद्घाटन के लिए मुख्यमंत्री के सुविधानुसार तिथि तय की जाएगी। इसी तरह एक्जीविशन रोड लिंक पुल को भी खोल दिया गया। अब आवागमन को नया विस्तार मिलेगा और जाम से भी बहुत हद तक निजात मिलेगी। सड़क पर वाहनों का दबाव भी कम होगा।

