सेवा-कार्य:स्काउट-गाइड ने चुनाव में पेश की सेवा की मिसाल

हाजीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चिह्नित बूथों पर मतदाताओं की सेवा कर बच्चोंं ने दिया मानवता का परिचय

वैशाली जिले के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हो रहे चुनाव के दौरान दिव्यांग एवं वरिष्ठ मतदाताओं की सेवा कर स्काउट-गाइड ने ना सिर्फ मानवता का परिचय दिया। मंगलवार को जिले के चिन्हित विभिन्न मतदान केन्द्रों पर दिव्यांग, असहाय और वृद्ध मतदाताओं हैं को निर्धारित बूथों पर भारत स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स वैशाली के स्वयंसेवी पूरी ऊर्जा के साथ अपनी सेवा दी है। जबकि छात्रों ने अन्य मतदाताओं को सहयोग में स्वयं सेवकों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। प्रत्येक बूथों पर असहाय पुरुष व महिला एवं दिव्यांग मतदाताओं को वोट डालने में मदद करते स्काउट्स गाइड्स अपने आप को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे थे।
दूर किया मतदाताओं के मन से संक्रमण का भय
भारत स्काउट एवं गाइड के प्रशिक्षित बच्चों को बूथों पर सेवा भावना देखकर दिव्यांग, असहाय और वृद्ध मतदाताओं को ना सिर्फ मतदान कराने में सहयोग किया बल्कि संक्रमित होने के भय से बूथ तक नही जाने वाले मतदाताओं के मन से संक्रमण के भय से निजात दिलाया। बच्चें मतदाताओं को घर से पोलिंग बूथ और पोलिंग बूथ से घर तक हौसला बढ़ाते हुए लोकतंत्र का महापर्व में मतदाताओं का की सेवा पूरी निष्ठा के साथ किया।
वेबकास्टिंग बूथों पर निर्वहन किया दायित्व
वैशाली जिले के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्र वैशाली, लालगंज, राजापाकर, महनार, हाजीपुर एवं के चिह्नित बूथ पर प्रतिनियुक्ति स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स अपने-अपने बूथों पर असहाय महिला व पुरुष एवं दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों की सहायता के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया था। जबकि बच्चों को मॉडल बूथ व वेबकास्टिंग बूथों पर दिए गए दायित्व का निर्वहन किया। जिले के सभी मॉडल बूथ एवं वेबकास्टिंग वाले बूथों पर भी स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स की प्रतिनियुक्ति अलग से की गई थी।
कमेटी व मतदाताओं ने की हौसला अफजाई
भारत स्काउट-गाइड ने सभी विधानसभा सीटों पर बच्चों की देखरेख के लिए कमेटी नियुक्त किए गए थे। कमेटी के द्वारा बच्चों का उत्साह बढ़ाया गया एवं अनुशासन में रहकर असहाय व दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सेवा के लिए दिशा-निर्देश देते हुए दिखे। वहीं, मतदाताओं ने भी बच्चों द्वारा किये गए सेवा को देख सराहना करते हुए हौसला अफजाई किया। बच्चे मास्क पहनकर बूथों पर असहाय व दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों की सहायता करते नजर आए।

