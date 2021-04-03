पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार में बढ़ी कैंसर के मरीजों की संख्या:फर्स्ट स्टेज में कैंसर का पता लगाने के लिए 14 जिलों में शुरू होगी स्क्रीनिंग

पटना42 मिनट पहले
पटना में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय व अन्य अतिथि। - Dainik Bhaskar
पटना में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय व अन्य अतिथि।
  • मंत्री बोले- बिहार में दो-तिहाई कैंसर का पता एडवांस स्टेज में चलता है

केंद्रीय ऊर्जा मंत्री राजकुमार सिंह ने कहा कि बिहार में पिछले कुछ सालों में कैंसर के मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी बढ़ी है। इससे पर लगाम लगाने के लिए कैंसर की शुरुआत जांच जरूरी है। गुरुवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग की माध्यम से संबोधित कर रहे थे। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा बिहार में प्रतिवर्ष 1.40 लाख कैंसर के मामले सामने आते हैं। लेकिन इसमें से दो-तिहाई लोगों का पता एडवांस स्टेज में चलता है।

यह स्थिति लोगों के बीच कैंसर को लेकर जागरूकता की कमी, समुदाय स्तर पर कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग की सुविधा का अभाव, तंबाकू उत्पादों का बड़े पैमाने पर उपयोग के कारण आती है। गुरुवार को स्वास्थ्य मंत्री कैंसर का फ़र्स्ट स्टेज डिटेक्ट करने के लिए राज्य के 4 जिलों में कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत के अवसर पर बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि पापुलेशन बेस्ड कैंसर रजिस्ट्रर (पीबीसीआर) का दूसरा केंद्र आईजीआईएमएस में शुरू की जाएगी।
प्रारंभिक अवस्था में पता चलने पर बचा सकेंगे जीवन

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा राज्य के 14 जिलों में कैंप लगाकर आम आदमी की स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। ताकि कैंसर जैसी घातक बीमारी का लक्षण शुरुआती स्टेज में ही पता लगाया जा सके। कैंसर की पहचान प्रथम स्टेज में नहीं होने के कारण 73 फीसदी मरीजों की मृत्यु हो रही है। अगर स्क्रीनिंग कर प्रारंभिक अवस्था में ही इसका पता चल जाए तो बड़ी संख्या में मरीजों का जीवन बचाया जा सकता है। मौके पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत, राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के सचिव मनोज कुमार, डॉ. कौशल किशोर और टाटा मेमोरियल हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. रविकांत उपस्थित थे।
चार जिलों में शुरू हुआ स्क्रीनिंग का अभियान

राज्य के 15 जिले मुजफ्फरपुर, वैशाली, सीवान, दरभंगा, मधुबनी, समस्तीपुर, सुपौल, बेगूसराय, पटना, नालंदा, भोजपुर, गया, औरंगाबाद और भागलपुर में कैंसर जागरूकता और स्क्रीनिंग अभियान चलाए जाएंगे। नालंदा, सीवान, मुजफ्फरपुर और भोजपुर जिले में इस अभियान की शुरुआत गुरुवार से हुई, जबकि बाकी के जिलों में एक सप्ताह में शुरुआत होगी।

पहले देश से प्यार करें, फिर सियासत की बात

स्वास्थ्य व पथ निर्माण मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस के युवराज को न बजट की समझ है, न ही कृषि सुधार कानून की। सियासी जमीन खिसकने से बेचैन अपने मन को बहलाने के लिए झूठ के गोलगप्पे खिलाते रहते हैं। अमेरिका ने कृषि कानूनों को लेकर भारत का समर्थन किया है। बाइडन प्रशासन ने कहा कि वह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली एनडीए सरकार के इस कदम का स्वागत करता है।

इससे दुनिया में भारतीय बाजार का प्रभाव बढ़ेगा और निजी क्षेत्र में अधिक निवेश को आकर्षित करेंगे। लेकिन, कांग्रेस के युवराज को तो सरकार का विरोध करना है, इसलिए विरोध कर रहे हैं। वे पहले अपने देश और देश की जनता से प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की तरह प्यार करना सीखें। तब सियासत करें।

