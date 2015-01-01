पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:इंजीनियरिंग में दाखिले के लिए 28 तक चुनें कॉलेज

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • पोर्टल पर च्वाइस फिलिंग के लिए लिंक एक्टिव
  • राज्य के कॉलेजों में होना है दाखिला, च्वाइस भी बदल सकते हैं छात्र

राज्य के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए सीट एलॉटमेंट और च्वाइस फिलिंग रविवार से शुरू हो गई। बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद (बीसीईसीई) ने च्वाइस फिलिंग के लिए लिंक एक्टिव कर दिया है। पोर्टल पर जाकर छात्रों को अंडर ग्रेजुएट इंजीनियरिंग एडमिशन काउंसिलिंग (यूजीईएसी) 2020 पर क्लिक करना होगा, इसके बाद वे च्वाइस फिलिंग प्रक्रिया में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं।

28 नवंबर तक छात्रों को च्वाइस फिलिंग और लॉकिंग का मौका दिया गया है। इस दौरान दाखिले के इच्छुक छात्र अपनी प्राथमिकता के अनुसार कॉलेज और ब्रांच का चयन कर सकते हैं। इस दौरान वे अपनी च्वाइस में बदलाव भी कर सकते हैं। शेड्यूल के अनुसार पहले राउंड का प्रोविजनल सीट एलॉटमेंट 2 दिसंबर को जारी किया जाएगा।

पहले राउंड में दाखिला व डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन 3 से 6 दिसंबर तक होगा। उसके बाद दूसरे राउंड के तहत सीट एलॉटमेंट 9 दिसंबर को जारी होगा और दाखिला 10 से 12 दिसंबर तक होगा। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए तीसरा राउंड भी आयोजित होगा। इसके लिए सीट एलॉटमेंट 15 दिसंबर को जारी किया जाएगा, जबकि दाखिला 16 से 17 दिसंबर तक लिया जाएगा।

मेडिकल के लिए कल तक च्वाइस फिलिंग का मौका

राज्य के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में 85 प्रतिशत स्टेट कोटे की सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। मेरिट लिस्ट में आए छात्रों को सीट एलॉटमेंट के लिए च्वाइस फिलिंग का मौका दिया गया है। च्वाइस फिलिंग और लॉकिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन 24 नवंबर तक होगा।

पहले राउंड के लिए सीट एलॉटमेंट लिस्ट 27 नवंबर को जारी की जाएगी। एलॉटमेंट लेटर और डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन की प्रक्रिया 27 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन और एडमिशन 28 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर तक होगा। उसके बाद दूसरे राउंड के लिए लिस्ट 4 दिसंबर को जारी की जाएगी, दाखिला 5-7 दिसंबर तक लिया जाएगा। अगर छात्रों को अगले राउंड की काउंसिलिंग के लिए अपग्रेडेशन कराना है तो डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के बाद ही अपग्रेड की प्रक्रिया में जाना होगा।

छात्र बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद की साइट पर यूजीएमएसी 2020 पर जाकर अपना रैंक कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन रजिस्‍ट्रेशन के लिए डॉक्यूमेंट्स की जरूरत नहीं होगी लेकिन वेरिफिकेशन के समय, छात्रों को एलॉटमेंट लेटर, एनटीए द्वारा जारी परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड, रैंक कार्ड, 10वीं की मार्कशीट, सर्टिफिकेट, 12वीं का सर्टिफिकेट, मार्कशीट, 8 पासपोर्ट फोटो, प्रोविजनल एलॉटमेंट लेटर, पहचान पत्र आदि दिखाना होगा।

