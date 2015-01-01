पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • SFC And FCI Should Also Be Allowed To Purchase Paddy, Jagdanand Said Farmers Involved In Screw Buying In Paddy

सरकार से मांग:एसएफसी व एफसीआई को भी धान खरीद की इजाजत मिले, जगदानंद ने कहा- धान खरीद में भी पेंच से उलझे किसान

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राजद ने राज्य सरकार से मांग की है कि उसे पैक्स के साथ-साथ एसएफसी और एफसीआई को भी धान खरीद की इजाजत देनी चाहिए। राज्य के किसान सिर्फ पैक्स को ही धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं। इस कारण पंजाब और हरियाणा के व्यापारी सस्ते दर में बिहार से धान खरीद कर ले जाते हैं और यहीं के धान का चावल फिर बिहार में बिकता है। यही कारण है कि बिहार में लोकल मार्केट खत्म हो गया है।

कृषि कानून को लेकर दिल्ली में किसानों के जारी आंदोलन के बीच प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद ने राज्य सरकार से सवाल किया है कि बिहार के किसानों की स्थिति को देखते हुए क्यों नहीं सरकार पैक्स के साथ-साथ एसएफसी और एफसीआई को धान खरीद की इजाजत दे देती है। उनके अनुसार बिहार में जितनी मात्रा में धान की उपज होती है उसको सिर्फ पैक्स के जरिए खरीद पाना संभव ही नहीं है। यहीं नहीं, पैक्स के जरिए धान खरीद में भी कई पेंच हैं। किसान इसमें उलझे हुए हैं।

