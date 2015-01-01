पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:राजापाकर के बखरी बराई गांव में खोला गया शॉप बैंक

राजापाकर4 घंटे पहले
स्वच्छ, स्वस्थ एवं कोरोनामुक्त संकल्प के साथ आगा खान ग्राम समर्थन कार्यक्रम भारत एवं डीएफआईडी के तत्वावधान में पंचायत बखरी बरांई ग्राम कल्याणपुर चौसीमां आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संख्या 2 पर समारोहपूर्वक शॉप बैंक का उद्घाटन सरपंच हरि मंगल राय एवं वार्ड सदस्य दसई साहनी ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। समारोह में सामाजिक दूरी का भी ख्याल रखा गया।

इस मौके पर आगा खान संस्था में कंसलटेंट संतोष कुमार पांडे ने बताया कि कोविड-19 कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रही पूरी दुनिया आज त्रस्त है तो आज जरूरत इस बात की है कि इसके वायरस से बचने के लिए सामाजिक दूरी मास्क का उपयोग के साथ-साथ हाथों की सफाई की महत्ता बढ़ जाती है।

पांडेय ने बताया कि 90% बीमारी गंदगी से होती है और इसमें हाथों का साफ रहना बहुत ही जरूरी है, जो 6 स्टेप में लगातार चरणबद्ध तरीके से दिन में कम से कम 8 से 10 बार 20 सेकेंड सेकंड तक नियमित रूप से साफ करें और ऐसी परिस्थिति में समुदाय आधारित संचालित शॉप बैंक की महत्ता और भी बढ़ जाती है।

वहां के समुदाय बैंक में साबुन रखेगी और समय-समय पर अपने हाथों को धोते रहेगी और दूसरे लोगों को भी हाथ धोने के लिए प्रेरित करेगी, इस अवसर पर सेविका सहायिका आशा कार्यकर्ता ग्राम समन्वयक नीरज कुमार सहित काफी संख्या में महिला पुरुष एवं बच्चे उपस्थित रहे एवं इस बैंक के प्रति उत्सुक भी रहे और जागरूक भी रहे।

समारोह के समाप्ति पर उपस्थित सभी जनसमुदाय ने संकल्प लिया कि इस साबुन के बैंक का हम लोग सही से संचालन करेंगे देखरेख करेंगे साबुन को जमा करेंगे और अपने गांव से समाज से बीमारी को दूर करेंगे।

