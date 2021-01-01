पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दहशत:पान दुकानदार की गोली मारकर हत्या की घटना को ले दुकानदारों ने बंद रखी दुकान

सहदेई बुजुर्ग39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देसरी थाना के नयागंज बाजार में गुरुवार की देर संध्या लूट की नीयत से बदमाशों ने मारी गोली

देसरी थाना के नयागंज बाजार में गुरुवार की देर संध्या लूट की नीयत से आय अपराधियों द्वारा गोली मार कर पान दुकानदार चन्दन कुमार को गम्भीर रूप से घायल कर दिए जाने की घटना के विरोध में नयागंज बाजार शुक्रवार को बंद रहा एवं दुकानदारों ने सुरक्षा एवं अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी आदि की मांग को लेकर धरना दिया। गुरुवार की देर संध्या नयागंज बाजार स्थित चौधरी कोल्ड ड्रिंक दुकान के मालिक अशोक चौधरी के पुत्र 20 वर्षीय पुत्र चंदन कुमार को लूट के नियत से आए मोटरसाइकिल सवार अपराधियों द्वारा गोली मारकर घायल कर दिए जाने की घटना के विरोध में शुक्रवार को नयागंज बाजार के दुकानदारों ने दुकानों को बंद रखा। दुकानदारों ने नयागंज बाजार में विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर धरना भी दिया।

धरना पर बैठे दुकानदारों की मांग थी कि चंदन कुमार को गोली मारने वाले अपराधियों की शीघ्र से शीघ्र गिरफ्तार किया जाए। नयागंज बाजार में पुलिस पिकेट खोला जाए। नयागंज बाजार के दुकानदारों को पुलिस सुरक्षा दी जाए। साथ ही पूरे बाजार में प्रशासन की ओर से सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए जाएं। धरना पर बैठे लोगों ने कहा कि नया गंज बाजार से देसरी थाना की दूरी 15 किलोमीटर है। किसी घटना के बाद पुलिस को पहुंचने में दो से तीन घंटे का समय लग जाता है। तब तक अपराधी घटना को अंजाम देकर भाग निकलता है। वहीं लोग इस बात से भी आक्रोशित थे कि घटना के कई घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस चंदन के हमलावरों के पता लगाने में विफल रही है। धरना पर बैठे दुकानदारों ने कहा कि यदि जल्द से जल्द प्रशासन द्वारा अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जाता एवं दुकानदारों को सुरक्षा उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जाती है तो वह लोग इससे भी अधिक उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser